It wouldn't be a Machine Gun Kelly birthday party without a little danger.

The rap-rocker celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday and threw a party complete with flamethrowers, a marijuana plant, cakes adorned with cat photos and even a visit from the police, according to his Instagram.

In multiple posts on MGK's account, the "papercuts" singer-songwriter shared photos and videos from the raucous event, seemingly held at his Los Angeles home. The first post was a video of himself using a flamethrower, while a police helicopter hovered overhead and attempted to shut the party down.

"Party's over," officers can be heard saying from above the party. "You guys need to leave."

He also shared many photos from the celebration, beginning with one of himself donning underwear, a birthday hat and a sash that read, "I AM 32+."

Other images saw MGK holding a marijuana plant in front of a neon sign quoting his infamous "I am weed" statement, posing with prayer hands in front of a cake, and a close-up of multiple cakes decorated with pink and black leopard print and photos of his cats with "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD!!" written on a plate.

Machine Gun Kelly. machine gun kelly/instagram

Another photo shared to MGK's Instagram Story featured him wearing a rainbow party hat and drinking from a mug with a cone-shaped, candle-lit pastry in front of him.

While most of the celebration's attendees aren't visible in the musician's post, one notable person was seemingly not at the event — his fiancée, Megan Fox. The Jennifer's Body actress previously hinted at a possible breakup back in February, removing photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption.

A week after that, the actress returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote at the time.

Machine Gun Kelly. machine gun kelly/instagram

At the end of March, a source told PEOPLE that Fox was continuing to not wear her engagement ring and that the couple was in therapy to work on their differences. But, the source said, Fox was "having a hard time trusting" MGK.

"This is really boiling down to not working," the source said at the time. "There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad."

Another insider said they were in contact and "still working on their issues," adding: "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now." The insider noted that the couple has "always had kind of a tumultuous relationship," which has "never been easy, it's always been very up and down."

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier in March, a source said the pair were "not completely done" as they were "still trying to sort through things." However, "most of their friends think it is likely over; they're just not ready to totally call it yet," the source added.

This month, the pair was spotted holding hands and smiling together while walking on a beach during their Hawaiian getaway, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

MGK is currently gearing up to release a documentary filmed during the hometown stop of his latest tour, titled Mainstream Sellout: The Pink Era Live from Cleveland, on May 13.