Machine Gun Kelly's 33rd Birthday Celebration Featured Flamethrowers and Marijuana — but No Megan Fox

The rap-rocker shared a video of police helicopters attempting to shut down the event

By
Published on April 26, 2023 03:10 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: machine gun kelly/instagram

It wouldn't be a Machine Gun Kelly birthday party without a little danger.

The rap-rocker celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday and threw a party complete with flamethrowers, a marijuana plant, cakes adorned with cat photos and even a visit from the police, according to his Instagram.

In multiple posts on MGK's account, the "papercuts" singer-songwriter shared photos and videos from the raucous event, seemingly held at his Los Angeles home. The first post was a video of himself using a flamethrower, while a police helicopter hovered overhead and attempted to shut the party down.

"Party's over," officers can be heard saying from above the party. "You guys need to leave."

He also shared many photos from the celebration, beginning with one of himself donning underwear, a birthday hat and a sash that read, "I AM 32+."

Other images saw MGK holding a marijuana plant in front of a neon sign quoting his infamous "I am weed" statement, posing with prayer hands in front of a cake, and a close-up of multiple cakes decorated with pink and black leopard print and photos of his cats with "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD!!" written on a plate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly. machine gun kelly/instagram

Another photo shared to MGK's Instagram Story featured him wearing a rainbow party hat and drinking from a mug with a cone-shaped, candle-lit pastry in front of him.

While most of the celebration's attendees aren't visible in the musician's post, one notable person was seemingly not at the event — his fiancée, Megan Fox. The Jennifer's Body actress previously hinted at a possible breakup back in February, removing photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source

A week after that, the actress returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote at the time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly. machine gun kelly/instagram

At the end of March, a source told PEOPLE that Fox was continuing to not wear her engagement ring and that the couple was in therapy to work on their differences. But, the source said, Fox was "having a hard time trusting" MGK.

"This is really boiling down to not working," the source said at the time. "There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad."

Another insider said they were in contact and "still working on their issues," adding: "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now." The insider noted that the couple has "always had kind of a tumultuous relationship," which has "never been easy, it's always been very up and down."

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier in March, a source said the pair were "not completely done" as they were "still trying to sort through things." However, "most of their friends think it is likely over; they're just not ready to totally call it yet," the source added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This month, the pair was spotted holding hands and smiling together while walking on a beach during their Hawaiian getaway, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

MGK is currently gearing up to release a documentary filmed during the hometown stop of his latest tour, titled Mainstream Sellout: The Pink Era Live from Cleveland, on May 13.

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Drew Scott Says Son 'Loves Nature' as Family Plans on Giving Back for His First Birthday (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Criticizing Teachers: I Was 'Careless with My Words'
U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with teen age children to discuss the dangers of youth vaping at the White House October 09, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Melania Trump Will Celebrate 'Low-Key' 53rd Birthday as Husband's E. Jean Carroll Trial Ramps Up (Exclusive)
From rep: Pittsburgh PA PNC Park Stadium Show Rockin the hometown crowd at PNC Park on the Stadium Tour August 12, 2022 Photo Credit: Morgan Nicholson Bret Michaels personal pix. Sent in by: Janna@bretmichaels.com
Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live' (Exclusive)
Carol Burnett poses with her Emmy award at the 15th Primetime Emmy Awards
Carol Burnett's Life in Photos
Freddie Mercury's collection of personal items going up for auction by Sotheby's - Freddie Mercury's Crown and accompanying cloak
Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Personal Items to Be Auctioned
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Alev Aydin and Halsey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Split, Are 'Planning to Co-Parent': Source
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho on January 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
AJ McLean Says He and Estranged Wife Rochelle Are in 'Therapy' as He Deals with His 'Demons'
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Wishes Girlfriend Renée Zellweger a Happy 54th Birthday with Fan-Made Video of Their Love Story
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott Says Witnessing Mom's Past 'Abusive Relationship' Inspired Her to 'Make It' in Music
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Bella Hadid Wishes Sister Gigi a Happy Birthday: 'My Most Favorite Chilling Partner'
Seal on the Jennifer Hudson Show
Seal Says He Thought He Died After Seeing All His Friends at Surprise 60th Birthday Party
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Taylor Swift Reveals She Fell and Cut Her Hand at Houston Eras Tour Show After Fans Notice Injury
AMERICAN IDOL "607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)" - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) KATY PERRY; AMERICAN IDOL – “612 (Top 20)” - America’s first votes for the Top 20 are revealed as contestants perform again to stay in the Top 12. GRAMMY® Award-winning Motown legend Smokey Robinson plus “Idol” season 20 winner and runner-up Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will also take the stage. SUNDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WÉ ANI
Katy Perry's 'Rude' Reaction After Contestant Wé Ani's Performance Sets Off 'American Idol' Fans