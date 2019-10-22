Watch Macaulay Culkin Sing and Break Out His Best Sprinkler on Stage with Lizzo During Her Concert

Macaulay Culkin and Lizzo may be the one dance duo you never expected — until now.

Fans went wild during a recent Lizzo performance when the “Truth Hurts” singer invited the Home Alone actor on stage to join her during her “Like a Girl/Gigolo Game” show set.

During the number, the Billboard chart-topping artist leads a call-and-response with Culkin, 39, asking the actor if he is “ready,” to which he responds, “yeah” while taking hold of the microphone and showing off some “silly” dance moves.

“When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance… You get up there and do a silly dance,” the actor wrote alongside a video clip of himself breaking it down for the audience while on stage with Lizzo, 31, and her dancers.

RELATED: Inside Lizzo’s Full Circle Moment Performing for 40K Fans in Austin: I Used to Look at the Main Stage Like ‘Man, One Day’

The singer then gives the floor to Culkin, who proceeds to display his best sprinkler dance move. As the crowd continues to cheer him on, Lizzo joins the actor and also does the sprinker before rejoining her dancers.

“Make some noise for Macaulay Culkin everybody!” Lizzo yells at her fans while embracing Culkin. “Love you, baby.”

Clearly still running on stage adrenaline, Culkin says his goodbyes to the excited crowd and dances off the stage with the microphone still in hand.

In addition to sharing the viral clip on his Instagram, the actor also shared the video on his Twitter, writing, “Went to see my friend @lizzo tonight…”

Image zoom Lizzo; Macaulay Culkin Rich Fury/Getty; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Culkin and the “Good as Hell” singer’s friendship goes back to 2014 when the actor made a cameo in the video for Lizzo’s song “Faded.”

The star also frequently expresses his admiration for the singer on social media acting as one of her biggest fans.

Apart from dancing with her good friend, on Monday, Lizzo celebrated “Truth Hurts” officially tying with Iggy Azaela‘s “Fancy” for the longest-running No. 1 female rap song on the Billboard 100 Chart.

“We… Are… Officially…. Tied w/ Fancy for longest female rap #1,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the Billboard chart. “thank you to everyone who streamed and guess what??? IF WE GET ONE MORE WEEK TRUTH HURTS WILL BE THE LONGEST RUNNING FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME.”

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty

Earlier in the month, Azaela jokingly encouraged her followers to stream “Señorita” and retweeted several fans who tweeted the hashtag “#streamsenorita,” seemingly in order to bring Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s sexy duet back to the No. 1 spot instead of Lizzo’s song. (“Señorita” is currently at No. 2.)

“Stream señorita for clear skin,” she tweeted, linking to the music video.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Jokingly Tells Fans to Stream ‘Señorita’ as Lizzo Tries to Beat Her Billboard Record

Azalea then continued her “Señorita” promotion in dozens more tweets and retweets.

“Welcomeeeeee to the Senior Rita Streaming party, 😉” she wrote in another tweet on Monday night. “Whossssss here?!”

The Australian rapper even changed her profile photo to a picture of Mendes and Cabello and changed her screen name to “IGGY AZALEA stream señorita.”

After Lizzo hit the top of the Billboard chart in September with her first No. 1. song, she declared the achievement a win for those who felt ignored and marginalized for being unashamedly themselves.

“WE’RE NUMBER 1,” she captioned a screenshot of the chart. “THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE 🌈”