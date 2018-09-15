Mac Miller's Will Reveals He Left His Entire Estate to His Parents

Mac Miller may have died unexpectedly, but the young rapper had planned ahead and created a will.

The 26-year-old rapper set up a trust in 2013 and simultaneously executed a will, naming his parents as trustees, according to a court probate obtained by The Blast. Miller also named a lawyer named David Byrnes to serve as administrator of the estate.

The outlet also reports that his brother, Miller McCormick is additionally listed as administrator and trustee on the will just in case their parents were not around when it came into force.

The “Knock Knock” rapper did not list how much his estate was worth in his will.

Though no official amount of money has been confirmed, it was estimated that Miller had a net worth of around $9 million at the time of his death.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, California, home on Sept. 7, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

Three days after Miller was found dead, an autopsy was performed on the rapper. A cause of death is yet to be determined, but a source previously told PEOPLE the rapper had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that Miller was deceased when authorities arrived and couldn’t be revived.

Paramedics never transported Miller to a hospital, PEOPLE confirms.

Since his passing, many people in the Hollywood community have mourned the tragic loss and shared memories of the rapper, including Charlie Puth, Cardi B, and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

The 25-year-old pop star first broke her silence regarding her former lover on Saturday, posting a black-and-white Instagram photo of Miller.

On Friday afternoon, she paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend in an emotional post, calling him her “dearest friend” and apologized for not being able to help Miller with his mental health struggles.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white video of the pair laughing together.

“i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it,” she continued. “We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”

Added Grande: “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.