Mac Miller Revealed He Was 'Over' Ex Ariana Grande Months Before His Death, Source Says

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande dated for two years before going their separate ways in May. And while some online trolls blamed her for Miller’s untimely death on Friday, a source tells PEOPLE that the rapper had moved on from their relationship.

“It honestly seemed he was over the Ariana situation,” the source reveals, adding that Miller had said at one point, “I’ve matured and my ex hasn’t.”

Miller, 26, was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, California, home on Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

A cause of death is yet to be determined, but a source tells PEOPLE the “Self Care” rapper — who struggled with drugs throughout his life — had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Inside Ariana Grande & Mac Miller’s 2-Year Relationship: ‘We Worked Through Good and Bad Times’

Grande, 25, has yet to comment publicly on Miller’s death, but the singer — who is engaged to Pete Davidson, 24 — disabled comments on her Instagram after some fans began to blame her for her ex’s death.

The former couple’s split came as a shock to many as Miller had raved about Grande on Twitter in April after she released her single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

“Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed You. One of a kind,” he tweeted at the time.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: ‘One of My Best Friends’: Everything Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Said About Their Relationship

Following their break-up, Grande dedicated an Instagram Story to the rapper in which she called him “one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet.”

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” the singer wrote.

Miller also opened up about the split during a conversation with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music in July, explaining that both he and Grande had moved on since their split.

“I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple,” he said.

“It’s all positive energy,” he added. “I am happy for her and [the fact that she’s] moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.