Fans across the globe will get their chance to honor Mac Miller this week.

On Monday, the late musician’s parents and brother, along with his management team, announced that the “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” tribute concert will be livestreamed for all of Miller’s fans who couldn’t make it to Los Angeles for Wednesday’s show on Oct. 31.

The event will also coincide with the launch of a new charity, The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), which seeks to provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building; net proceeds from the concert will be donated to the MMCF.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, said in a statement released earlier this month.

“His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision,” the statement continued. “He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

Miller died on Sept. 7 at age 26. A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose. The official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Below, everything to know about the event.

When does it start?

The benefit concert will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

The concert will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

Where is it airing?

The show will be livestreamed on a number of streaming platforms, including Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL, Twitter, WAV and YouTube. Many will also offer viewers the ability to donate to MMCF.

Join us for the livestream of Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life on 10/31 at 6:30pm PT. The event will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund to support youth arts & community-building programs in Mac Miller’s memory. Visit https://t.co/zM41C0Je0L to donate. https://t.co/s7cZYmGzkS — Mac (@MacMiller) October 29, 2018

Who’s performing?

Many artists, who were also friends of the late rapper, will be performing at the concert.

So far, it’s been announced that Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D., John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples will take the stage during the event.

More artists, that have yet to be announced, will also be honoring Miller.