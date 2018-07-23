Mac Miller Is 'Happy' for Ex Ariana Grande Following Her Engagement: 'It's All Positive Energy'

Despite what some people online might assume, Mac Miller is happy that his ex Ariana Grande is moving forward with her life.

Opening up about their relationship during an interview on Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 on Apple Music, the 26-year-old rapper explained that they had both moved on since their split.

“I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple,” he said.

Miller also went on to add that while some fans have assumed he’s “been on the Internet” following up on his ex’s every move following the news of her whirlwind romance with fiancé Pete Davidson, that wasn’t the case.

Explaining why he’d taken a step back from things, the rapper remarked that not only was he about to drop his new album, “it just all seemed kind of unimportant you know — the need to show people I was OK.”

“It’s all positive energy,” he added. “I am happy for her and [the fact that she’s] moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.”

Grande, 25, and Miller first went public with their relationship in September 2016 — three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.” PEOPLE confirmed the couple had split in May.

Though they went their separate ways, Grande said they remained on good terms.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” she wrote of Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) in an Instagram Story days after their breakup in May. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Shortly after their breakup, Grande began dating Davidson, to whom she became engaged to in June.

During his interview with Lowe, Miller went on to explain that he hasn’t always been so careful about looking through all of his online mentions.

“I can find any story I want about myself,” he remarked. “I used to look at my phone, scroll through Twitter and Instagram and get my ego stroked and destroyed in the five minutes every morning, you know what I mean?”

“But with everything that happened, it was just too much,” the rapper added. “Like I’m looking on the Internet and I already have my own feelings and emotions and thoughts about what I went through. So why the f— am I going to have room for all of these?”

Later on, Miller also opened out about his DUI arrest, which occurred a week after news broke that Miller and Grande had split. During the incident, Miller was arrested in the San Fernando Valley after he hit a utility pole with his Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene.

“I made a stupid mistake. I’m a human being,” he explained. “But it was the best thing that could have happened. Best thing that could have happened. I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally have the whole thing stop.”

However, Miller wants to let all of his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about him, because he’s doing fine.

“I have people that care about me and fans that love my music and it’s a beautiful relationship with them — people who have been with me through being a 19-year-old wide-eyed kid to being a self-destructive depressed drug user to making love music to all these different stages. Then they see something like that and they worry,” he explained. “So your first reaction is, ‘Let me tell them I’m cool.'”

Miller’s new album, Swimming, will be released Aug. 3.