Unreleased Mac Miller Track 'Benji the Dog' Leaks Online Eight Months After Rapper's Death

More than eight months after Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose at the age of 26 in September 2018, a posthumous track by the rapper has appeared online.

On Monday, the previously unreleased track titled “Benji the Dog” surfaced on music streaming site Soundcloud, though the origins of where it came from or how it leaked are unclear.

“Benji The Dog” samples Valerie Simpson’s 1972 song “Benjie,” which Lil Wayne and Drake previously sampled on their collaboration, “With You.”

At the beginning of the track, a sample of David Schwimmer saying, “He’s never gonna stop being the Juice,” can be heard. The clip is from an episode of The People V. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story in which Schwimmer played Simpson’s late attorney, Robert Kardashian.

Some fans on Twitter believe that the Schwimmer clip was edited in since Miller reportedly recorded the track in 2015 and the show did not premiere until 2016.

In the first verse of the track, Miller addresses the struggles he faced with his mother growing up and how drugs eased his pain.

“They told me don’t make a promise you can’t keep/All the drugs in your system, you can’t sleep/How many times you had to buy a Plan B/For a girl you never bring back home to meet your family,” Miller raps. “Man, I swear this is what I dream about/Ever since my mom told me that she need me out/Always smoke weed, causing trouble, never clean the house/But I paid her back for everything, I guess we even now.”

Later, Miller raps, “So hard to stay sober when you’re feeling f— over so much.”

“I can never sleep at night/F— paying bills, I need a brand new lease on life/Why does doing wrong always feel so right?/Well I guess f— it, that’s life,” he continues later.

Towards the end of the song, Miller addresses others who might be going through similar struggles and acknowledges that it is, simply, how life is sometimes.

“Say you’re running out of time, that’s life/Said your heart been broke, that’s life/Just pick it up and keep going,” he raps.

Miller’s most recent album, Swimming, was released in August 2018 and earned him a posthumous Grammy nomination at the 2019 ceremony.