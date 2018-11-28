After unearthing Mac Miller‘s parody vaping Instagram account, fans sure can feel the late rapper smile back at them.

Operating under the alias @cloudywithachanceofawesome69, Miller managed to stay secret under an alter-ego named Lars, who loved to show off his vaping skills and had a desire to inspire the world one vaping trick at a time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 26-year-old rapper — who was found dead in his Studio City, California home on Sept. 7 after he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, PEOPLE previously confirmed — is known for taking on different social media personas, including Delusional Thomas, Larry Fisherman, and Easy Mac, and first opened the account in July 2017.

RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Says Mac Miller ‘Was in Good Spirits’ Weeks Before Death: The ‘Hardest Day Ever’

With a mere 10 posts, “Lars” promised his followers “super dope content,” often beginning the day predicting the “cloudy” forecast and other times coining names for new vaping methods like the #CandyGram, where he puffed the vape with a piece of hard candy in his mouth for flavor.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Shuts Down Troll Accusing Her of ‘Milkin’ Mac Miller’s Death

But stumbling upon some old Instagram videos isn’t the only way fans getting to hear the sound of Miller’s voice. On Tuesday, Spotify released a posthumous two-track performance as a part of their Spotify Singles series.

The release includes a cover of Billy Preston’s Grammy-nominated 1974 single “Nothing from Nothing,” as well as a live version of his song “Dunno” from this year’s album Swimming. Both songs were recorded live in New York City before Miller’s death.