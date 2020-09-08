The rapper was 26 when he was found dead by an accidental overdose on Sept. 7, 2018

SZA, Chance the Rapper, and More Honor Mac Miller on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

Fans, friends, and fellow musicians are remembering Mac Miller on Monday, the second anniversary of the artist's death in 2018. Miller was just 26 when he was found dead by accidental overdose.

Thundercat, who dedicated his album It Is What It Is to Miller, described the late rapper as his chosen family.

"You have two families, the family you're born with and the family you choose...The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don't feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today," he tweeted, along with a photo of Miller.

SZA echoed Thundercat's words, responding, "I love you both so much and miss my family every day. thank you for allowing me in your space to discover myself and believing in me the entire time..I could never repay you." In November 2018, SZA celebrated Miller at a tribute concert, along with Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, John Mayer, and more.

Chance remembered Miller for his personality and for giving him a platform earlier in his career.

"love you mac! always n forever," Kehlani tweeted.

Many music journalists also remembered Miller for his kindness and generosity. Writer Andrew Barber mourned Miller, calling him "the nicest guy I've met in this industry."

See more tributes from artists and fans alike: