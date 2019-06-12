Listen to Mac Miller's First Posthumously Released Track 'Time'

Nine months after Mac Miller‘s sudden death, his first posthumous track has been released.

On Wednesday, the Free Nationals — Anderson .Paak’s R&B group — released their new song “Time,” which features Miller and singer Kali Uchis.

On the track, the late hip-hop star looks back on a broken relationship, poignantly rapping: “In the end, everything will be fine / It’s by design.”

Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018; he was 26 years old. In November, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed Miller died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, ruling the rapper’s death was accidental and due to mixed drug toxicity.

The Pittsburgh native struggled with substance abuse for years, often writing songs about his daily drug usage, mental health, and desire for sobriety. After he rose to fame in 2011, Miller began to rely on marijuana to cope with stress while touring before turning to promethazine, codeine, and cocaine to manage his demons.

In 2015, Miller told Billboard he wanted to be remembered for his music.

“I was too worried about the legacy that I would leave behind — how I would be remembered if I died,” he said at the time. “That was my whole thing. Like, you never know, man, so I’ve got to make sure I make all this music so when I die there’s albums and albums. But now, I’m going to make sure I do some s— in life, too.”

And the rapper expanded on his hopes for his legacy in the now-haunting 2016 documentary Stopped Making Excuses.

“I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess that can’t even get out of his house,” he said at the time. “Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”