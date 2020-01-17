Mac Miller's Family Releases Posthumous Album Circles: 'This Is a Complicated Process'

Mac Miller is continuing to bless fans with new music.

The late rapper’s posthumous album Circles was released Friday at midnight East Coast time, as his family promised it would be last week on Miller’s Instagram page.

Their post revealed that when Miller died in September 2018, he had been recording a companion album to his most recent release Swimming (for which he was posthumously nominated at the Grammys for best rap album). Miller had been working with producer Jon Brion, who has since “dedicated himself” to finishing Circles “based on his time and conversations with Malcolm.” The album features 12 genre-bending tracks that explore the rapper’s diverse musicality beyond traditional hip-hop.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer,” wrote Miller’s family in their Instagram post. “We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it…Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.”

Image zoom Mac Miller Christian Weber

Miller died Sept. 7, 2018, from an accidental overdose at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 26. The coroner’s report found that Miller died from “mixed drug toxicity,” including ethanol, fentanyl, and cocaine. A year later, a California man was arrested on federal charges that allege he “sold counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs containing fentanyl” to Miller two days before the musician died.

Artists like Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, SZA, and John Mayer celebrated his life with a tribute concert in Los Angeles held a month after Miller’s death. “He wasn’t weird about giving other people shine and saying, ‘You dope,’” shared Anderson .Paak before performing their hit song “Dang!” “He was one of the dopest out and he wasn’t afraid to be like, ‘Yo, you’re dope too, come with me.’ That’s a very special person to me.” Added SZA, “We all love Malcolm so much. I’m thanking Malcolm for supporting me and f—ing being the best friend that anyone could ever ask for…. Without Mac, there would be no me, like half of us that are here. He gave us all our first shot at anything.”

Listen to Circles above.