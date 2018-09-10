Mac Miller's Heartbroken Mother Shares Sweet Candid Photograph of Her Late Son

Mac Miller’s mom paid tribute to her son by sharing a sweet photograph.

The photo, which was posted to Instagram on Saturday, shows Miller and Karen Meyers smiling at a Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Because no words can express such grief, Meyers simply captioned the shot with the brokenhearted emoji, “💔.”

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, California home on Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. He was 26.

The rapper died of an apparent overdose, but his death remains under investigation by the coroner.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement given to PEOPLE.

“He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

His death came as quite a shock to his close friends considering he spent his Thursday evening watching football with friends, a source told PEOPLE.

Mac Miller and his mother Karen Meyers Karen Meyers/Instagram

“He loved the Steelers and was just out with friends watching the game,” a music industry source said.

The Steelers did not play during Thursday night’s 2018 regular-season-opener, instead, the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition to his family’s words, many celebrities including Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande paid tribute to the beloved artist.

On Saturday, Grande, 25, shared a black-and-white photo of Miller on Instagram.

In the photo, Miller can be seen staring up at the camera while sitting on the grass. Also in the photo, a pair of white sneakers can be seen between Miller’s legs, which are presumably Grande’s.

The singer did not add a caption to the photo. The former couple split in May after two years of dating.

Before his death, Miller released his fifth and final album Swimming on Aug. 3 and was expected to go on tour in October.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.