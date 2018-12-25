Mac Miller's Mother Says She's 'So Grateful' on Christmas 3 Months After His Death

Mac Miller‘s mother is marking her first Christmas since her son’s tragic death.

On Tuesday, Karen Meyers shared a photo of her family’s Christmas Eve dinner on Instagram.

“We spent the most wonderful night with favorite friends.. that are our family,” Meyers wrote.

“The love in the food and the atmosphere was transcendent.. so grateful… thank you Ian the master chef and Fig and with the company of Preston.. blessings,” Meyers added.

Her heartfelt post prompted a number of her followers to send their condolences and well wishes.

Mac Miller and mom Karen Meyers Karen Meyers/Instagram

“God bless your family. This is a tough one for you guys and everyone is sending love,” one user commented. “Merry Christmas Karen and to Mac in heaven,” another fan wrote.

Meyers’ post comes just a couple of weeks after it was revealed that Miller’s final album Swimming was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, was found dead in his Studio City, California, home on Sept. 7. He died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 26.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled in a statement released in November that Miller’s death was accidental and due to mixed drug toxicity.

The McCormick family buried Miller in their hometown of Pittsburgh.

Seven weeks after his death, the late rapper’s legacy and music career were honored at his celebration of life concert benefitting the newly formed The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), which supports youth arts and community-building programs in Miller’s memory.

The Nov. 1 tribute, which began with a collection of videos of Miller from his childhood and highlighted his strong passion for music, was attended by many of his famous friends and former collaborators including Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples.

Miller’s mother, father Mark McCormick and brother Miller McCormick were also in attendance.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Miller’s mother said at the time.

“His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”