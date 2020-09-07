Artists from all corners of the entertainment industry shared their condolences on social media.

Chance the Rapper: "I don't know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him."

J. Cole: "Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller"

Post Malone: "God f------ dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac."

Joel Madden: "Rest In Peace Mac Miller and deepest sympathy to his family. This is a very sad day."

G-Eazy: "Completely devastated and heart broken I'm at a loss for words mac you were like a brother to me and were there for me in the hardest of times, especially this summer. I can't believe this is real."

Shawn Mendes: "Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller"