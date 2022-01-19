Mac Miller's Mom, Close Friend Thundercat and More Pay Tribute on Late Rapper's 30th Birthday

Those who knew and loved Mac Miller are paying tribute to the late rapper on what would have been his 30th birthday.

The "Good News" musician was 26 years old when he died of an accidental overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, just one month after the release of Swimming, his critically acclaimed fifth studio album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, close friends and collaborators including Thundercat paid tribute to the star.

"I hope that on your birthday, the clarity, and places and spaces that you've always wanted to go to, see and feel — I hope that you feel that infinitely," Thundercat wrote in a letter published in Rolling Stone. "I hope that you can see further than you've ever seen before. I hope that wherever you are, it's funny. Gotta be funny. If it isn't funny, it sucks."

The bassist wrote that he's been taking Miller's advice of "sitting down and letting it happen," and that he's grateful to have known the star, whose life "changed" his own.

RELATED VIDEO: Mac Miller Remembered by Travis Scott, John Mayer and More During Celebration of Life Concert

"I hope that wherever you are, you're still changing lives," he wrote. "I really wish I could hear the soundtrack to where you're at that you would create because I'm pretty sure that's intense, extreme. On this birthday. I hope that you get everything that you want, everything that you think you want, everything you didn't want or didn't ask for … I hope you get all of that. I hope it's as extreme as it was here. Because it was fun."

Other friends published messages in Rolling Stone, too, including fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa, who wrote that Miller was "gone too soon."

"I remember our early days back at ID Labs in Pixburgh with E. Dan making legendary music," he wrote. "You were the young homie coming up so fast and representing the Burgh. We'll never forget you, man. Love you, bro, happy birthday."

Mac Miller Karen Meyers Credit: Karen Meyers/Instagram

Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, also shared a sweet tribute, posting a photo of her hugging her son on a beach to her Instagram Story along with a series of red heart emojis.

"long live mac miller," singer Quinn XCII added on Twitter.

The rapper's family, including Meyers, have helped keep his legacy alive with a series of posthumous releases, including the album Circles, which came out in January 2020, and re-releases of older mixtapes.