Mac Miller's Father Speaks Out After Man Is Arrested and Charged with Selling Drugs to His Late Son

Mac Miller‘s father Mark McCormick is finding some closure a year after the rapper’s tragic death.

On Friday, McCormick attended an event at Blue Slide Playground in his son’s hometown of Pittsburgh to honor Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) ahead of the first anniversary of his death.

The gathering came just two days after federal prosecutors charged a man in connection with the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist’s accidental overdose — and McCormick’s emotions were raw as he addressed the news in front of the large crowd.

“So they finally caught the motherf— that sold him the drugs that killed him,” McCormick said in a clip, which was captured by a fan. “And we find some comfort in that.”

Last week, federal prosecutors charged Cameron James Pettit for his alleged connection with the death of Miller. Pettit was not asked to enter a plea, but was ordered detained without bail pending trial, according to CBS Los Angeles. His arraignment is set for October 11.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News and Los Angeles’s ABC 7, the 28-year-old allegedly provided Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were laced with fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

Per those filed documents obtained by NBC and ABC News 7, when a friend asked Pettit how he was doing following Miller’s death, Pettit responded: “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail.”

Continuing in his speech, McCormack advocated not risking drug use: “Many of us who were young, including me, experiment with drugs. But it’s a different f— world out there. All it takes is a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead.”

“The one thing I would say to you is don’t take the risk. It’s just not worth it,” McCormick added.

McCormick also made a point to remember his late son for all of his admirable qualities that made him so beloved in his community and around the world.

“He remained loyalest to his friends,” McCormick said, according to KDKA. “He was always loving and kind to others.”

“I don’t care if you want to be an artist, you want to be an architect, you want to be a musician, you want to be an accountant … whenever that moment happens, I think we have to go all in on finding the thing that we love to do, that gives us joy in life,” he added.

The “So It Goes” rapper was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018; he was 26 years old.

In November, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed Miller died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, ruling the rapper’s death as accidental and due to mixed drug toxicity.

The Pittsburgh native struggled with substance abuse for years, often writing songs about his daily drug usage, mental health and desire for sobriety.

After he rose to fame in 2011, Miller began to rely on marijuana to cope with stress while touring before turning to promethazine, codeine and cocaine.

In the now-haunting 2016 documentary Stopped Making Excuses, Miller opened up about his legacy and drug use.

“I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess that can’t even get out of his house,” he said at the time. “Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.