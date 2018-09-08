Mac Miller's Ex-Girlfriend Nomi Leasure Honors Rapper After His Death: 'You Changed My Life'

Nomi Leasure was one of the people paying tribute to Mac Miller after the rapper was found dead of an apparent overdose.

The writer — who dated Miller from the time they were in high school until 2016 and moved with him from Brooklyn, New York, to Los Angeles — shared a touching Instagram post linking to a piece of prose she had written about Miller days before news of his death on Friday.

“Wrote this nearly a week ago, about a person who forever changed my life,” Leasure, 27, wrote, captioning a photo of the piece. “Full story at peek-mag.com ❤️ but in truth, no one could ever really know.”

“So grateful we had our final moment. Our clarity, cleaning of the air,” she added. “You changed my life. I, yours. The residual effects of your passion ripple on. You are not gone. Not in the least.”

Leasure’s piece, which was titled The Art of Healing Part V: Return and was published on the Tumblr blog Peek magazine, tells the story of a former couple who meet in a bar two years after their split to discuss their past.

“If you had seen him sitting there you’d have first noticed his bouncing knees — an anxious habit — that threw the ceiling lights off kilter and caused an eerie pulsing of the bulbs,” she writes. “He was nervous, it was palpable.”

“He had a lot to unload. A lot of untruths to untangle from the headlines. And she had always been a good listener,” Leasure continues. “Neither had anything to prove, though they each urgently needed to be understood.”

By the end of the piece, it appears the two had come to some sense of peace.

“In some sense they owed their lives to each other, were living the after shocks of the decisions they had once made,” Leasure writes. “And in that sense you’d suppose the past does always remain a part of your present, that it all at once surrounds you like air and gravity — real, invisible, necessary.”

It’s unclear whether Leasure and Miller had a similar meeting (she did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment), but fans on Instagram still sent Leasure their support.

“Sending love to you Nomi,” one wrote. “Can’t imagine the pain you’re feeling. Praying for you girl.”

Miller, 26, was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, California, home on Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

A cause of death is yet to be determined, but a source tells PEOPLE the “Self Care” rapper — who struggled with drugs throughout his life — had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

The late musician was most recently linked with Ariana Grande. The two broke up in May after dating for two years.

