Mac Miller's Pending DUI Case Will Be Dropped Following His Death

Days after Mac Miller’s death, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office is planning to drop his DUI case.

In May, the rapper hit a power pole in the San Fernando Valley with his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and fled the scene. Law enforcement officers arrested him for DUI and hit and run at his home, a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told PEOPLE at the time.

A representative for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office told PEOPLE that the office’s standard practice when a defendant dies is to remove the hearing from the court calendar and then to file a motion to dismiss the case. The representative said that he anticipated that these actions would be taken in the coming days for Miller’s case.

Miller’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday but is no longer on the docket, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

RELATED: Mac Miller Spent the Night Before He Died Watching Football with Friends, Source Reveals

Miller died at age 26 on Friday. A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose. The official cause of death is yet to be determined.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Overdose

After the May arrest, he was held on $15,000 bail before his release. His blood alcohol content was .15, TMZ reported.

In July, Miller spoke to Apple Music’s Beats 1 about the incident. “I made a stupid mistake,” he said. “I’m a human being.”

Miller — who wrote songs about drugs, mental health and his desire to get sober — struggled with substance abuse for years.

In February 2016, Miller, who reportedly had a net worth of $9 million, talked about his drug use in a documentary called Stopped Making Excuses. “I get f—ed up, let’s keep it real,” he said. “I get super f—ed up, still, all the time. That will never stop. But I’m in control of my life. I’m not f—ed up right now. I’m chillin.”

He continued, “I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess that can’t even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

RELATED: Watch Mac Miller’s Final Intimate Performance of His Now-Haunting Track ‘Hurt Feelings’

Tributes from celebrities poured in after Miller’s death. Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande broke her silence on Saturday with a black-and-white photograph of Miller gazing up at the camera.

Grande, who is engaged to Pete Davidson disabled comments on Instagram after some fans opined that she was responsible for Miller’s death.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic