Second Man Arrested in Connection with Mac Miller’s Death: Reports

An Arizona man was arrested this week in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller, marking him the second person charged this month in relation to the case.

Lake Havasu City Police Department charged 36-year-old Ryan Reavis after searching his home and finding a physician’s prescription pad, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, ammunition and a homemade firearm suppressor, according to Havasu News.

Nearly one year ago, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist (real name: Malcolm McCormick) died of an accidental overdose; he was 26 years old.

While the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told Havasu News that police didn’t say how Reavis could be connected to Miller, he was arrested on charges of “fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.”

He was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond jail, the outlet reported, and was transferred to the Mohave Country Sheriff’s Office.

Image zoom Lake Havasu City Police Department

Reavis’ arrest comes shortly after another man, 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit, was charged in connection to the rapper’s death.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News and Los Angeles’s ABC 7 in early September, Pettit allegedly provided Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were laced with fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

RELATED: Los Angeles Drug Dealer Arrested, Charged in Connection to Mac Miller’s Death: Reports

Per those filed documents obtained by NBC and ABC News 7, when a friend asked Pettit how he was doing following Miller’s death, Pettit responded: “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail.”

Image zoom Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Pittsburgh native Miller was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018. Last November, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed Miller died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, ruling the rapper’s death was accidental and due to mixed drug toxicity.

The Pittsburgh native struggled with substance abuse for years, often writing songs about his daily drug usage, mental health, and desire for sobriety. After he rose to fame in 2011, Miller began to rely on marijuana to cope with stress while touring before turning to promethazine, codeine, and cocaine to manage his demons.

In the now-haunting 2016 documentary Stopped Making Excuses, opened up about his legacy and drug use.

“I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess that can’t even get out of his house,” he said at the time. “Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse help line at 1-800-662-HELP.