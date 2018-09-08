Watch Mac Miller's Final Intimate Performance of His Now-Haunting Track 'Hurt Feelings'

Mac Miller hit the stage for the last time in front of an intimate Hollywood crowd on Sept. 3 — just a few days before his death at 26 after an apparent overdose.

The rapper shared a video of his performance of the song “Hurt Feelings,” on Thursday — 24 hours before he passed away.

Miller was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, Calif. home, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. A cause of death is yet to be determined, but a source tells PEOPLE the rapper had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

In the video, the rapper is accompanied by a four-person band at The Hotel Café, which holds less than 200 people. Miller was seen sporting a washed-out Cabo San Lucas t-shirt and black jeans.

Mac Miller

The song is particularly poignant as he addresses his struggles with drug use and depression, while also speaking about the high points in his life, stating that “we only just begun.”

“Used to be feelin’ depressed, now that I’m living I’m a little obsessed,” he raps.

In the song, his lyric “I’ve been going through it, you just go around it” alludes to how Miller now wants to deal with his issues instead of ignoring them.

“I give a hundred and fifty percent / This is the s— that I’m dealing with,” he belts in the song produced by fellow rapper J. Cole.

Mac Miller

In 2016, the rapper admitted to The FADER his issues with drugs, saying “I’m not on drugs… drugs are on me.”

“It kind of f—- you up when you have a bunch of money because if you try a drug and like it, you can buy a lot of it,” Miller told the magazine. “I went through about everything.”

SImilar to in his 2016 interview, he raps in his last performance that “my eyes is gettin’ bigger, so the world is gettin’ smaller / I’ve been getting richer but that only made me crazy.”

Miller also addresses to his DUI hit-and-run earlier this year with lyrics about his driving tendencies.

“Driving with my eyes closed, missing all the signs,” he raps. “Turn the ignition, I’m driven and sittin’ pretty.”

The rapper was arrested in late May after he crashed his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon into a power pole and fled the scene. In July, he admitted to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 that he had “made a stupid mistake” and he was ready to learn his lesson.

“I needed that,” he explained to Lowe. “I needed to run into the light pole and literally have the whole thing stop.”

As he continued to “figure it out,” he continues rapping that he was a “man on a mission.”

“Putting way too much on my shoulders, please hold me down / I keep my head above the water,” Miller conversationally rapped as the band performed light jazz behind his verses during his Sept. 3.

The artist was seen notably dancing loosely on stage singing “we only just begun / we don’t wanna hurt feelings.”

Miller performed 11 other songs that night. “Hurt Feelings” being the fourth on his setlist. The performance was meant to promote the start of his fall tour for his Aug. 3 album Swimming.

Miller was set to hit the road with bassist Thundercat and rapper J.I.D. in October. Just a day before his death, Miller tweeted, “I’m bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

Thundercat paid tribute to the “Weekend” rapper, sharing a link to his song with Miller, “Hi.” The two also had a song alongside Syd called, “In The Morning.”

Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together. I will always celebrate his life.Thundercat – Hi (feat. Mac Miller) https://t.co/a7HxihREIr via @YouTube — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) September 7, 2018

“Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together. I will always celebrate his life,” the bassist tweeted.

Earlier this year, Miller joined the Lollapalooza lineup, hitting the stage in Chile, Argentina and Brazil for the international music festival. He released his fifth studio album Swimming on Aug. 3, which debuted No. 3 on the Billboard 200.