Public Vigil Planned for Mac Miller in Hometown of Pittsburgh

Members of the Pittsburgh music community have planned a vigil for Mac Miller in a local park that held special importance to the late rapper. Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, died Friday of a suspected drug overdose at age 26.

The vigil will be held in Frick Park, also know as Blue Slide Park, on Tuesday at 5 p.m, according to Facebook. Blue Slide Park is the name of Miller’s first album, released in 2011, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. The event is hosted by a local recording label, Nightfall Records.

RELATED: LISTEN: Mac Miller Was Working on Music Hours Before His Death

“We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon,” the invitation reads. “Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened.”

Mac Miller MTV

RELATED: Mac Miller’s Heartbroken Mother Shares Sweet Candid Photograph of Her Late Son

Artists are also welcome to paint, draw and bring other creations to the vigil, the invitation said. About 2,500 people have confirmed they are attending on the Facebook event page.

Mac Miller was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. on Sept. 7 at his Studio City, California, home, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Mac Miller Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence After Ex Mac Miller’s Tragic Death with a Touching Photo

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed the autopsy had been completed and that the cause of death had been deferred pending additional tests, which can take months. But a source previously told PEOPLE the rapper had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

Mac Miller Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

RELATED: Rapper Lil Xan Reveals New Face Tattoo Dedicated to Mac Miller

The rapper’s latest album, Swimming, was released on Aug. 3 and he was scheduled to begin touring in October.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.