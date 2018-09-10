Mac Miller Reportedly Had a Net Worth of $9 Million at the Time of His Death

Mac Miller reportedly left behind a small fortune at the time of death.

The 26-year-old rapper, who was pronounced dead from an apparent overdose on Friday, had an estimated net worth of around $9 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

When Miller released his first album Blue Slide Park in 2011, the album made history by becoming the first independently-distributed album to grab the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart. At the time, the rapper was 19.

As the album was released without the support of a major record label, Miller and Rostrum Records — the label he was signed to at the time — only had to pay iTunes 25 percent of the album’s proceeds, and were able to split the rest, celebritynetworth.com reported.

Mac Miller Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty

RELATED: Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence After Ex Mac Miller’s Tragic Death with a Touching Photo

Of course, Blue Slide Park wasn’t the only successful album the rapper put out in his lifetime.

Miller’s next three albums — 2013’s Watching Movies with the Sound Off, 2015’s GO:OD AM and 2016’s The Divine Feminine — all charted well, with each of the album’s breaking into the top five spots of the Billboard 200 chart.

Although the rapper eventually went on to leave Rostrum Records, he signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2014 for a reported $10 million, according to Fader.

His most recent album, Swimming, was released in August and debuted at No. 3.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, California, home on Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, but a source told PEOPLE that Miller had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

RELATED: Mac Miller Candidly Discussed His Drug Use and Getting Sober: ‘Overdosing Is Just Not Cool’

Mac Miller Robin Marchant/Getty

Following Miller’s death, his family released a statement thanking everyone for their “prayers.”

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” they said in a statement provided to multiple outlets. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.