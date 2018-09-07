Mac Miller's Most Memorable Songs: From Ariana Grande Features to 'Donald Trump'

Rapper Mac Miller died Friday at age 26 following an apparent overdose, PEOPLE has confirmed. TMZ originally reported the news.

From being featured on XXL Magazine’s Freshman Class of 2011 to touring with rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, Miller was recognized for style-changing beats and relatable lyrics.

Here are some of Miller’s biggest songs that helped define his career.

“Weekend”, Mac Miller feat. Miguel

Racking up nearly 150 million plays on Spotify, his song “Weekend” featuring singer Miguel delves into how Mac Miller dealt with stress during the week and “getting high to deal with my problems.”

“I been having trouble sleeping / Battling these demons,” he raps. “Wondering what’s the thing that keeps me breathing / Is it money, fame or neither?”

“Weekend” was the second single off of his third studio album GO:OD AM, which debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

“Wondering, well, wonderin’ how I got this high,” he raps. “Fell asleep and forgot to die, God damn.”

“The Way”, Ariana Grande feat. Mac Miller

Miller’s breakup with singer Ariana Grande this May made headlines after the two decided to split, yet remained friends after officially dating for two years. Miller was featured on Grande’s “The Way” in 2013, a single on her debut album Yours Truly

“Say, I’m thinking ’bout her every second, every hour / Do my singing in the shower / Picking petals off the flowers like / Do she love me, do she love me not?” he raps, while Grande belts about how she “loves the way you make me feel.”

“Cinderella”

Following their split earlier this year, Miller released the song “Cinderella” featuring fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign, which was presumably about his relationship with the “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress.

“You in my dreams, that’s why I sleep all the time / Just to hear you say I love you, just to touch you,” Miller raps, among other explicit lyrics about the couple’s relationship.

Following their breakup, Grande had taken to Instagram Stories to express her continued admiration for the rapper.

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” the “Dangerous Woman” singer wrote in May.

“Donald Trump”

With his career beginnings filled with various mixtapes and even being featured on an official remix of Maroon 5’s hit “Moves Like Jagger,” the artist’s first single to hit the charts was titled “Donald Trump” and was dedicated to the business-mogul-turned-President seven years before the real estate magnate entered the White House.

“But I take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump s–t,” he sings. “Look at all this money! Ain’t that some s–t?”

Following the song’s release, Trump praised the singer stating that “this kid is the new Eminem.” However, two years after the song’s release, the business mogul took to Twitter to call Miller an “ungrateful dog.”

Little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

The song would return to the charts the day after Trump’s election hitting No. 28 on the iTunes Charts the day after Trump’s election on Nov. 9, 2016.

Miller clarified though that he was not a supporter of Trump’s political aspirations and during his campaign, went on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore to call Trump “such an egomaniacal, attention-thirsty, psychopathic, power-hungry, delusional waste of skin and bones.”

“I only have one thing to say,” the rapper says. “I f—ing hate you Donald Trump.”

“Self Care”

Featured on his fifth album Swimming, released less than a month before his death, Miller’s song “Self Care” delves into how he was “losin’ my mind.”

“Swear the height be too tall so like September I fall (down, down) / Down below, now I know that the medicine be on call, yeah,” he raps. “It’s feeling like you hot enough to melt, yeah.”

He also discusses his drug usage adding that he “must be this high to play” in the song.

“It must be nice up above the lights, and what a lovely life that I made, yeah,” he sings.

Miller had released the album Swimming on Aug. 3, debuting on No. 3 on the Billboard 200. He was found dead in his Studio City home Friday morning due to a suspected drug overdose.

In the wake of the news friends and fellow stars have come forward to share their sadness over the news.