Mac Miller Dead: Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa and More Mourn the Late Musician

Fans and fellow artists have flocked to Twitter to share their grief over the death of Mac Miller. The 26-year-old rap star died of an apparent overdose on Friday at the age of 26, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ was the first to report.

Miller — born Malcolm James McCormick — was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home around noon local time. He battled substance abuse issues in recent months, particularly in the wake of his split with longtime girlfriend, Ariana Grande. In May he was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

“I made a stupid mistake,” Miller said during an interview with Beats 1 host Zayn Lowe in July. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

Chance the Rapper was among those who offered his thoughts, revealing that Miller played a major role in helping launch his career.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Post Malone echoed Chance’s words, saying that Miller was a major inspiration to him as a burgeoning artist.

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

John Mayer, who played guitar on the track “Small Worlds” from Millers’ latest album Swimming, posted a blank image on Instagram in tribute.

Khalid, Kehlani, and famed jeweler Ben Baller also tweeted message of love to the late star.

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

OMG. I was just with you 2 days ago. Wtf??????? We was supposed to shoot your video today!!?! RIP Mac Miller!!!! 😩 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

Damn…. @MacMiller we worked pn sum fire a while back he had tribe tatooed on his arm. Super sweet dude man. Comfolences to his fam 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac Miller … so so sad man .. sending love to all his friends and family — Lil Debbie (@L1LDebbie) September 7, 2018

I’m in full tears right now… RIP Mac Miller – rest easy my brother 😢 — WIZZY (@SammyAdams) September 7, 2018

Representatives for Miller have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.