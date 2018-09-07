Mac Miller Dead: Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa and More Mourn the Late Musician

Fans and fellow artists have flocked to Twitter to share their grief over the death of Mac Miller. The 26-year-old rap star died of an apparent overdose on Friday at the age of 26, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ was the first to report.
Miller — born Malcolm James McCormick — was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home around noon local time. He battled substance abuse issues in recent months, particularly in the wake of his split with longtime girlfriend, Ariana Grande. In May he was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges.
“I made a stupid mistake,” Miller said during an interview with Beats 1 host Zayn Lowe in July. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”
Chance the Rapper was among those who offered his thoughts, revealing that Miller played a major role in helping launch his career.
Post Malone echoed Chance’s words, saying that Miller was a major inspiration to him as a burgeoning artist.
John Mayer, who played guitar on the track “Small Worlds” from Millers’ latest album Swimming, posted a blank image on Instagram in tribute.
Khalid, Kehlani, and famed jeweler Ben Baller also tweeted message of love to the late star.
Representatives for Miller have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.