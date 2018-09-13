Mac Miller Was Dead Before Authorities Arrived at His Home: Source

Mac Miller had already died before he was found unresponsive in his Studio City, California, home last week.

A source tells PEOPLE Miller was deceased when authorities arrived and couldn’t be revived. Paramedics never transported Miller to a hospital, PEOPLE confirms.

In a redacted 911 call obtained by TMZ, a male caller can be heard asking the authorities to “please hurry” to Miller’s residence. Before the call was dropped, the operator could also be heard asking the caller, “Can you wake him up?” and “You found him on the bed, on the floor?”

The male caller was Miller’s assistant, according to The Blast. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in bed on Friday, just hours after having a normal conversation with him the previous evening around 10:30 p.m.

Although TMZ went on to report that Miller, 26, was dead for hours before his body was discovered and the authorities were notified, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office tells PEOPLE that while Miller’s autopsy has been completed, the results have been deferred pending additional tests, which typically take six to eight weeks to come in.

Mac Miller Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED: French Montana Warned Mac Miller About His Drug Use as Rapper Abused Cough Syrup on Camera

The rapper, born Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home on Sept. 7. A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose, although the official cause of death is yet to be determined.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — the rapper’s hometown — mourned Miller’s death at Frick Park Blue Slide playground, the favorite childhood hangout he named his 2011 debut album after.

RELATED VIDEO: Public Vigil Planned for Mac Miller in Hometown of Pittsburgh

“Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened,” said Nightfall Records, a local record label that organized the five-hour vigil for Miller, who reportedly had a net worth of $9 million.

“This entire day is about Malcolm and showing the love our city has for him,” the label added.

RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Brother ‘Heartbroken’ Over Mac Miller’s Death: He Was ‘Wonderful to My Sister’

During his lifetime, the rapper was open about his battle with substance abuse. During a 2016 short documentary by music magazine The Fader, Miller explained how he came to rely so heavily on codeine-based cough syrup mixed with soda.

“It started by me just sitting inside all day and then it’s like, then you get bored. Then you’re like, ‘Well I could just be high, and I could have a whole adventure in this room,’ ” the “Self Care” rapper began. “I’m always like, if someone’s like, ‘You wanna try this?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah sure.’ It f—s you up when you have a bunch of money because you try a drug, you like it, then you can buy a lot of it. I went through about everything.”

Mac Miller Robin Marchant/Getty

Two years after getting sober in 2015, Miller told W Magazine that after having “spent a good time very sober…now I’m just, like, living regularly.”

“I don’t believe in absolute anything, but I think not sharing that type of information, because it becomes like, ‘Oh he’s sober, oh he’s not, oh he has a beer, oh my God.’ I just realized some things are important to just keep for yourself,” he added.

RELATED: Mac Miller Candidly Discussed His Drug Use and Getting Sober: ‘Overdosing Is Just Not Cool’

On Monday, Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani confirmed to PEOPLE that Miller’s autopsy was completed and his body was released to his family.

Although Miller was arrested for DUI in May, less than a week after his split from Ariana Grande was made public, The Los Angeles city attorney announced on Monday the charges would be dropped in the case.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.