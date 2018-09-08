Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence After Ex Mac Miller's Tragic Death with a Touching Photo

Ariana Grande is mourning the death of her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

One day after the 26-year-old rapper was pronounced dead from an apparent overdose, Grande, 25, shared a black-and-white photograph of her former boyfriend via Instagram on Saturday.

In the picture, Miller stares up at the camera while sitting on the grass. A pair of tennis shoes, presumably Grande’s, can be seen between his legs.

Choosing to let the image speak for itself, Grande shared the image without a caption.

The “God Is a Woman” singer disabled comments on the social media platform after some fans began to blame her for Miller’s death on Friday.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, California, home on Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

A cause of death is yet to be determined, but a source told PEOPLE that Miller had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

Minutes before Grande broke her silence on Miller’s death, the rapper’s mother also shared a photograph of her smiling son learning his head against her while they enjoyed a baseball game together.

She captioned the image with a broken-heart emoji.

Following Miller’s death, his family released a statement thanking everybody for their “prayers.”

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” they said in a statement provided to multiple outlets. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

The rapper’s tragic death comes months after PEOPLE confirmed his split from Grande in May.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

After online trolls blamed her for Miller’s untimely death on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that the rapper had moved on from their relationship.

“It honestly seemed he was over the Ariana situation,” the source said, adding that Miller had said at one point, “I’ve matured and my ex hasn’t.”

Grande and Miller first went public with their relationship in September 2016 — three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.”

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” she wrote of Miller in an Instagram Story days after their breakup in May. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Shortly after their breakup, Grande began dating Pete Davidson, to whom she became engaged in June.

In July, Miller opened up about his past relationship with Grande during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music and explained that they had both moved on since their split.

“I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple,” he said.

Miller also went on to add that while some fans have assumed he’d “been on the Internet” following up on his ex’s every move after the news of her whirlwind romance with fiancé Davidson, that wasn’t the case.

Explaining why he’d taken a step back from things, the rapper remarked that not only was he about to drop his new album, “It just all seemed kind of unimportant you know — the need to show people I was OK.”

“It’s all positive energy,” he added. “I am happy for her and [the fact that she’s] moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.