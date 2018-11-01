Seven weeks after his death, Mac Miller’s legacy and music career were honored at his celebration of life concert.

The star, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26, was remembered by many of his famous friends and former collaborators including Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples.

The tribute began with a collection of videos of Miller from his childhood, which highlighted his strong passion for music that began before he could even walk.

Following the performances of J.I.D, Njomza and Action Bronson, the audience’s attention was directed at a screen, which projected a series of shoutouts from Pusha T, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg and Tyler the Creator, who specifically recalled a time when Miller was the only person to laugh at his jokes.

Shortly after, John Mayer, 41, performed Miller’s “Small Worlds” from his fifth and final album Swimming.

Zane Lowe later took the stage asking the crowd to take a moment of silence for the victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre in which 11 were shot to death while celebrating Shabbat.

He then delivered a heartwarming speech about Miller and how he always said, “If you wanna know me the best chance is to listen to my music.”

Travis Scott, 26, concluded the show and as the lights went down, Miller himself, from a previous recording, was heard thanking everyone for coming.

The benefit concert, which was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, was live-streamed on a number of streaming platforms, including Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL, Twitter, WAV and YouTube.

The show also allowed viewers the ability to donate to The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF) to support youth arts & community-building programs in Miller’s memory.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, said in a statement. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his Studio City, California, home on Sept. 7. A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose.

“He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans,” his family said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

The L.A. event comes seven weeks after hundreds of fans mourned the rapper’s death at his Pittsburgh hometown’s Frick Park Blue Slide playground, which was the favorite childhood hangout Miller named his 2011 debut album after.