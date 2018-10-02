Friends and family of Mac Miller are coming together to honor the late musician and make a positive change in the world.

On Tuesday Miller’s parents and brother, along with his management team, announced “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life,” a concert benefit that not only pays tribute to the rapper — born Malcolm McCormick — with some of his favorite musical comrades, but also launches a new charity, The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF).

The show is due to take place Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Los Angeles’ legendary Greek Theater, and will feature a diverse roster of performers including friends Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Travis Scott, Miguel, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, said in a statement. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

The organization seeks to provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.

Miller died on Sept. 7 at age 26. A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose. The official cause of death is yet to be determined.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

A source told PEOPLE that Miller was dead before authorities arrived at his home and couldn’t be revived. He left his entire estate to his parents, according to a court probate obtained by The Blast.