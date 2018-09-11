Mac Miller's Autopsy Completed, Singer's Cause of Death Still to Be Determined

Three days after Mac Miller died, an autopsy on the rapper has been completed, PEOPLE confirms.

“The autopsy was completed and a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released,” Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said of the 26-year-old hip-hop star, born Malcolm McCormick, who was found dead in his Studio City, California, home on Friday.

A cause of death will not be announced until the results of laboratory tests are released and that can take weeks or months, according to Ardalani.

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE Miller had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

Miller’s home was reportedly “swept clean” so that there would be no evidence of drug use, according to TMZ on Saturday, which also reported that only a small amount of white powder was found in Miller’s home when police searched for clues as to how he died.

An insider told PEOPLE that Miller, who just dropped his fifth and final studio album Swimming on Aug. 3, spent his Thursday evening watching football with friends.

“He loved the Steelers and was just out with friends watching the game,” the insider said. (The Steelers were not playing during Thursday night’s 2018 regular-season opener; instead, the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Atlanta Falcons.)

Miller’s casual night with friends seemed so benign, “that’s why this is such a shock,” the insider added. “Everyone who he worked with was aware that he was delicate, but thought it was because of the new album, nerves, nothing like this.”

Throughout his life, Miller was very open about his struggles with sobriety and had revealed he battled depression.

Though Miller attempted to turn his life recently, he was arrested for DUI in May, less than a week after his split with Ariana Grande following two years of dating.

“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?’ ” he told Rolling Stone in August. “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.