Miller and Grande first appeared together on her YouTube channel back in 2012, when they teamed up to record a cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” They quickly followed that up with a more high-profile collaboration: Grande’s hit 2013 single, “The Way.” While promoting the single, Grande told Hot 97 that Miller was one of her “best friends in the world, like in the whole world.”

Thanks to the flirty music video the couple filmed for “The Way” — a video that ends with them sharing a steamy kiss — many thought that they might have been more than just “best friends.” However, Miller quickly set the record straight.

“That’s the homey,” he told MTV News in 2013. “She’s got a boyfriend and everything. Obviously, that [kiss] made everyone talk. I didn’t even know that was going to happen, and then we were shooting and the director was like, ‘This should happen,’ and I’m like, ‘All right.'”