Mac Miller's Mother Shares Touching Video to Commemorate 10th Anniversary of His Mixtape K.I.D.S.

A deluxe anniversary edition of the mixtape, including two new tracks, was also released in honor of the milestone

Mac Miller’s legacy will forever live on in his music.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of K.I.D.S., the mixtape that launched Miller’s career back in 2010, Rostrum Records has released a new deluxe version featuring two new songs: "Ayye" and "Back in the Day.”

K.I.D.S., which stands for “Kickin' Incredibly Dope S—,” was the fourth mixtape Miller released throughout the course of his career. The release contained a number of hits, including “Nikes on My Feet” and “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza.” The following year, his first studio album Blue Side Park debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

“K.I.D.S. holds a special place in all of our hearts. We hope you enjoy celebrating this iconic mixtape with us!” Rostrum Records wrote on Twitter, alongside throwback footage of the late rapper, who died of an accidental overdose in September 2018 at the age of 26.

Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, also commemorated the release on social media, sharing throwback footage of her son set to K.I.D.S. track “Poppy,” a song the rapper penned in honor of his late grandfather.

“And I know, I know, I know, I know/ That they took you from your home/ But you're in my heart/ So I'm never gonna be alone,” Miller raps on the song.

Earlier this year, Miller’s family posthumously released the artist’s final project: Circles.

In January, they surprised fans by announcing that the rapper had been working on a companion album to Swimming, which was released shortly before his death.

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal,” his family wrote in a statement shared to the late rapper’s Instagram page. “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

The posthumous album was completed with the help of producer Jon Brion, who Miller had been working with prior to his death.