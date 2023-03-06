Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Surviving Founding Member, Guitarist Gary Rossington, Dead at 71

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died. He was 71.

The Southern-rock band, of which Rossington was the last surviving founding member, announced the news of his death in a statement shared on their Facebook page Sunday.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the band began.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the group continued. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

No cause of death was given, though Rossington previously dealt with various heart problems throughout the years, including emergency heart surgery in 2021.

Gary Rossington in 1976. Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed during summer 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida, where a young Rossington, Ronnie Van Zant and Bob Burns met while competing on rival baseball teams, according to the band's website.

The group was later joined by guitarist Allen Collins and bassist Larry Junstrom, and they performed under a handful of names, including My Backyard and The Noble Five, before the band stuck with the name Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969.

Rossington contributed to many of Lynyrd Skynyrd's most famous songs, including "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird." He was among the members of the group who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The guitarist's death comes fivemonths before Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to embark on its The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour alongside ZZ Top on July 21.

Lynyrd Skynyrd circa 1976. MCA/Chris Walter/Getty Images

After news of Rossington's death was confirmed by Lynyrd Skynyrd, the rocker was met with tributes online from those who knew him.

"I just learned that my dear friend, Gary Rossington passed away today. I'm heartbroken!" wrote musician Travis Tritt. "Gary was not only a friend, but a collaborator that wrote songs with me and played guitar with me in studio recordings and onstage so many times."

He added, "My heart goes out to Dale and the girls. RIP."

"Truly saddened today to learn that we lost the great Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd," added former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield in his own social-media statement.

"He was not only an exceptional guitarist and songwriter, but he was one of the coolest, kindest people I have had the pleasure to meet over the years," he continued.