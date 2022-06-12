Britney Spears married Sam Asghari on Thursday night in front of 60 guests but her mother, sister and father were believed to be absent

Lynne and Jamie Lynn Spears Show Support for Britney After Wedding to Sam Asghari: 'Love You'

Britney Spears' family members are showing their support for the singer following her wedding to Sam Asghari.

After not receiving an invitation to attend Britney's nuptials to Asghari, 28, on Thursday evening, Lynne Spears congratulated her daughter in the comments section of an Instagram post the "Toxic" musician shared on Friday.

"You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne, 67, wrote alongside the photo series, which includes photographs from Britney's wedding ceremony at her California home.

"Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" she added. "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Jamie Lynn Spears, meanwhile, did not comment on the post, but showed her support by liking the carousel of shots.

Britney, 40, and Asghari said "I do" in front of 60 guests on Thursday. Among those in attendance were Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

The star did not invite her mother and sister, or her father, Jamie Spears, to the wedding celebrations following their falling out over her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 after more than a decade.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

The "Lucky" songstresses' teenage sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — also weren't in attendance.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, ex Kevin Federline's longtime attorney, previously told PEOPLE, "They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together. It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

A day after her wedding, Britney shared a touching video montage of footage from the event on Instagram.

Set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" — the Elvis Presley tune that Britney walked down the aisle to — the 44-second Instagram clip offers a glimpse into the couple's special day.

The video also shows the "Circus" singer and the actor/fitness trainer getting ready as they prepare to say "I do," as well as intimate moments from the ceremony and party. At one point, Britney can be seen getting into a Cinderella-like carriage whimsically draped in greenery and blush roses, complete with a white horse.

The clip concludes with the wedding guests waving sparklers as the couple rides away in a white Rolls Royce sporting a "Just Married" sign on its backend. "Fairytales are real," Britney captioned the post, adding emojis for a king and a queen, to which Asghari replied: "Out of a movie ❤️."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Britney and Asghari "enjoy being newlyweds and just hanging out in L.A.," adding, "They are both very happy."

"The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more," continued the insider. "She loved it all."