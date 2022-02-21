Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton's Relationship in Pictures
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton first started dating in 2018 and got engaged in February 2021. In a recent TikTok video, the 5 Seconds of Summer singer referred to Deaton as his "wife," leading many to think they got married. Look back at their relationship in pictures
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Go Instagram Official
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton first started dating in 2018 and officially went public with their romance that July, when the former X Factor winner shared a cute snap of a smooch with the 5 Seconds of Summer singer on Instagram.
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Hug in an Instagram Snap
Hemmings later went "Instagram official" with Deaton in Ausgust 2018 with his own PDA pic of them sharing a hug backstage at a 5SOS concert.
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
The couple wasted no time marking another relationship milestone as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the GQ Men of the Year Party in December 2018.
Luke Hemmings Celebrates Sierra Deaton's Birthday
For Deaton's birthday on Feb. 11, 2019, Hemmings shared a heartfelt post in, writing, "Happy birthday my love ! ^.^ You make me the happiest ever and I'm so thankful to have you in my life! Hope you stick around as long as you can tolerate how annoying I am, I love you Thao."
Sierra Deaton Celebrates Luke Hemmings' Birthday
In 2019, Deaton returned the favor with her own loving tribute on his July 16 birthday. Alongside a gallery of cuddly images of the pair, Deaton wrote, "there aren't enough words to articulate how much i love every ounce of the being you are. lu, thank you for being my rock through hell or high water, but mostly for telling me everything i cook is the greatest thing you've ever tasted lmao. happy birthday to my very best friend. my soul mate. i love you forever."
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Attend a DKNY Event
In September 2019, the pair coordinated in dark suits as they attended an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY in N.Y.C.
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Attend New York Fashion Week
During NYFW, the duo made a handful of appearances together in the Big Apple, including a show for Christian Cowan in September 2019.
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Step Out in NYC
Hemmings and Deaton smiled for the cameras as they made their way into the Oscar de la Renta show at NYFW in September 2019.
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Take a Trip to Vietnam
In January 2020, Hemmings took a trip to Vietnam with Deaton, who is of Vietnamese descent. The two commerated the trip by taking a photo at Ha Long Bay, which Hemmings playfully captioned, "Ha Long Bae."
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton Announce Their Engagement
In June 2021, the couple announced their engagement alongside photos of the proposal. "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year," he wrote. "I love you Thao and I can't imagine my life without you."
A source revealed to PEOPLE that Hemmings popped the question in an intimate setting in Malibu, California back in February 2021.
In February 2022, the duo sparked marriage rumors after the 5 Seconds of Summer singer referred to Deaton as his "wife" in a TikTok video, though nothing has been confirmed.