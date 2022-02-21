Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton's Relationship in Pictures  

In June 2021, the couple announced their engagement alongside photos of the proposal. "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year," he wrote. "I love you Thao and I can't imagine my life without you."

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Hemmings popped the question in an intimate setting in Malibu, California back in February 2021.

In February 2022, the duo sparked marriage rumors after the 5 Seconds of Summer singer referred to Deaton as his "wife" in a TikTok video, though nothing has been confirmed.