Luke Evans Taps Nicole Kidman for 'Say Something' Cover: 'She Loved Every Minute of It'

Evans and Kidman met while filming the Hulu mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers

By
Published on October 26, 2022 03:35 PM
luke evans, nicole kidman
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman have come together to recreate an iconic breakup song.

On Wednesday, Evans released an adaptation of Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World's "Say Something" with Kidman.

Evans, 43, and the Big Little Lies actress, 55, met while they were filming Hulu mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia.

"When we wrapped the show, we had dinner one night in Nicole and Keith's [Urban] house in Sydney. After dinner, Nicole was like: 'Right, you're singing, Keith's gonna play the piano. He'll play anything, just tell him the song,' " Evans recounted in a press release. "So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele's 'Make You Feel My Love.' I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she was joining in."

luke evans, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" data-inlink="true">nicole kidman</a>
Luke Evans. Ed Cooke

Then, when he had the idea of recording "Say Something," he knew instantly that Kidman would make the perfect duet partner.

"I already had that song in my head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole's voice very well, that I could blend our voices. So I sent them the track, and Keith was like, 'Genius – I couldn't have thought of a better track,' " he said of Urban, the country music star who is married to Kidman.

He continued, "[Urban] sent me a little video of her in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it. She was so grateful that I'd asked her. I was, like, 'Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!' But she's a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time. To do something like this was really special."

Evans and Kidman's "Say Something" is featured on his upcoming album A Song For You, set for release on Nov. 4.

"I just feel really lucky as a singer, my first love, to do it again," he said. "To sing these magical songs on an album which I'll have for the rest of my life. I want everyone else to share that joy, too."

The Australia actress' musical career dates back to her role in Moulin Rouge in 2001 where she played Satine and received an Oscar nomination. In 2021, she sang in Netflix's Prom.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live in December, the host asked her if she would ever perform in a Broadway musical.

"I don't think my voice is strong enough," Kidman said. "It's not strong enough. I mean, Broadway is like… and also I just would feel so insecure."

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Misses Oscar Nominees' Luncheon Due to a Torn Hamstring

She continued, "I want to go and watch Broadway. I love going to see Broadway. I can't wait to see Hugh Jackman. The Music Man, here we come!"

"But yeah, no. I don't feel strong enough or secure enough to sing on Broadway," Kidman said.

Meanwhile, Kidman's most recent onscreen role is in the Apple TV+ series Roar alongside Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

