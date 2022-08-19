Lukas Graham on What His Wife's 'Biggest Stamp of Approval' Was on His Song 'Wish You Were Here'

Lukas Graham's new release features R&B star Khalid, a collab about which he is "absolutely stoked"

By
Published on August 19, 2022 06:12 PM

Lukas Graham is celebrating a new worldwide release, which has gotten the attention of not only his fans on TikTok, but his wife, too.

On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the "Wish You Were Here" singer, 33, revealed the moment his wife showed particular interest in his new single.

"I think her biggest stamp of approval was when I, one morning, basically said Khalid was jumping on the song, and she was like 'What?!'" he told host Janine Rubenstein of collaborating with the singer. "She really liked the song."

Graham worked with the "legendary" Ryan Tedder on the track, and it was Tedder's idea to find a "feature" to complete it.

"He stated several times that he thought I could carry the song by myself, but that it would also be cool to get a feature on," Graham said. "When Khalid ended up hopping on this song, I was absolutely stoked — and also very amazed that he decided to come to Copenhagen and actually record his part of the song in my sound studio ... It was a wonderful day."

Lukas Graham
IBL/Shutterstock

Graham and his wife, Marie-Louise "Rillo" Schwartz Petersen, have been together for years and share two children. And their history means she knows when a song is deeply meaningful to him.

"She's traveled with me over the years, she can hear how much it's about friends of mine," Graham explained. "And there might be a little hint of my dad and a few who've passed away in the song too. They kind of bring in some of the melancholic vibes to it. But it's mainly to all those friends that are still alive."

The Danish singer, who has been based in Copenhagen for the past few years as his music career has been given new life via TikTok, said on the podcast that his career has been full of surprises.

"I don't think I ever thought of like, 'making it' in the traditional sense," Graham said.

He has been performing since he was 8, but didn't sign on for a publishing deal till he was 23.

Check out more episodes of PEOPLE Every Day, airing on Apple podcasts, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

"It was like the level of making it kept changing and it went from, 'Wow, we can pay rent with money from live shows' to 'I could buy a house with money from record sales,' " he said. "'Making it' just keeps moving, in some weird way."

"I write songs from a pretty egotistical standpoint. It's like, I write them for me and then I release them for you and the world. And then just having millions of people connect to the words [is special]."

Related Articles
Nick Viall
Nick Viall Thinks Rachel Recchia is 'Prioritizing All the Wrong Things': "This is Not a Popularity Contest'
JC Chasez
JC Chasez Launches TikTok Account, Asks Fellow *NSYNC Members for Advice: 'Am I Doing This Right?'
Hannah Waddingham and Kieran Culkin on Succession
'Ted Lasso' 's Hannah Waddingham Loves 'Succession' and Admits, 'I'm Strangely Obsessed with Kieran Culkin'
_images_uploads_gallery PJ Morton Photo by Patrick Melon
Singer PJ Morton Says Very 'Personal' New Album Is About Wife, Kortni: 'This Was Our Lives'
Rain Pryor attends A&E's "Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution" at Tribeca Film Festival on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Richard Pryor's Daughter Rain on Will Smith's Oscars Slap of Chris Rock: 'They're Both Really Good Guys'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Musical director Ray Chew attends the FOX "American Idol" finalists party at The Grove on March 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Musician Ray Chew Says the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show Will Be a 'Journey Through Cultures and Genres' 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Muni Long Says She Hasn't Watched Back Her BET Awards Performance: 'I Don't Want to Ruin It'
A large group of House Democrats speak in front of the Supreme Court following the Dobbs v Jackson Womens Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade was handed down at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Abortion Rights Activist on Supreme Court Overturning 'Roe v. Wade' : 'Legal, Political, Cultural Chaos'
Avril Lavigne Taylor Swift
Avril Lavigne Says Taylor Swift 'Totally Made My Day' When She Sent Her Flowers Following Album Release
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
NE-YO Opens Up About Renewing His Vows with Wife Crystal After 'the Darker Point' They Went Through
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause's Partner G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Kids in Their Future: 'I Love Children'
americas got talent
Nikki Bella Reveals Wild Stunt She'd Try on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' and Who She'd Do It With
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Is 'All Healed' Following Broken Femur Accident, But Says Her 'Strength Is Really Compromised'
Jon Huertas
'This Is Us' 's Jon Huertas Thinks Jack 'Would Be Happy' About Miguel and Rebecca's Relationship
Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel Teases the New Season of 'America's Got Talent' : It's 'Bigger, More Dangerous, More Exciting'
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson on Her 'Deeply Personal' Debut Self-Titled Album: 'I Wanted to Tell a Story'