Lukas Graham on What His Wife's 'Biggest Stamp of Approval' Was on His Song 'Wish You Were Here'

Lukas Graham is celebrating a new worldwide release, which has gotten the attention of not only his fans on TikTok, but his wife, too.

On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the "Wish You Were Here" singer, 33, revealed the moment his wife showed particular interest in his new single.

"I think her biggest stamp of approval was when I, one morning, basically said Khalid was jumping on the song, and she was like 'What?!'" he told host Janine Rubenstein of collaborating with the singer. "She really liked the song."

Graham worked with the "legendary" Ryan Tedder on the track, and it was Tedder's idea to find a "feature" to complete it.

"He stated several times that he thought I could carry the song by myself, but that it would also be cool to get a feature on," Graham said. "When Khalid ended up hopping on this song, I was absolutely stoked — and also very amazed that he decided to come to Copenhagen and actually record his part of the song in my sound studio ... It was a wonderful day."

IBL/Shutterstock

Graham and his wife, Marie-Louise "Rillo" Schwartz Petersen, have been together for years and share two children. And their history means she knows when a song is deeply meaningful to him.

"She's traveled with me over the years, she can hear how much it's about friends of mine," Graham explained. "And there might be a little hint of my dad and a few who've passed away in the song too. They kind of bring in some of the melancholic vibes to it. But it's mainly to all those friends that are still alive."

The Danish singer, who has been based in Copenhagen for the past few years as his music career has been given new life via TikTok, said on the podcast that his career has been full of surprises.

"I don't think I ever thought of like, 'making it' in the traditional sense," Graham said.

He has been performing since he was 8, but didn't sign on for a publishing deal till he was 23.

"It was like the level of making it kept changing and it went from, 'Wow, we can pay rent with money from live shows' to 'I could buy a house with money from record sales,' " he said. "'Making it' just keeps moving, in some weird way."

"I write songs from a pretty egotistical standpoint. It's like, I write them for me and then I release them for you and the world. And then just having millions of people connect to the words [is special]."