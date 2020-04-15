Image zoom Lalo Yasky/Getty

Luisana Lopilato is standing by her husband Michael Bublé after some fans expressed concerns over his behavior in a recent social media appearance.

On Sunday, the Argentinian model, 32, posted a message to her followers on Instagram, shooting down any negative claims about her marriage to the Grammy winner, 44, with whom she shares three children — sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 20 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s incredible how some human beings act!” wrote Lopilato, translated from Spanish. “And during a time where we’re all navigating through a pandemic, living with moments of lockdown, anxiety, fear, loneliness, uncertainty of all kinds.”

She continued: “We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment, and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us.”

Some fans called out Bublé for how he elbowed and handled Lopilato during a moment in an Instagram Live session, which was captured and re-shared on Twitter.

Reps for Bublé and Lopilato did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Hilariously Recalls the One Time His Wife Called Him Out for His ‘Fake Ass’ Smile

In her post clearing the air, Lopilato called the claims “not fair,” and said she has “no doubts who my husband is and would choose him again a million times over!” She also wrote that the detractors are “doing damage and taking advantage of a pandemic, when people are suffering and dying and stuck in their homes, to gain fame and followers.”

Lopilato said she would not “allow” the “lies” because they “disrespect my family” — and she urged fans not to either: “I’m asking you all who trust me after so many years to not allow it either.”

“I leave the consequences up to God now, with no need to add more and doing what I think is right when someone messes with my family,” she wrote. “The world needs love, hope, morals, unity and solidarity now more than ever. NOT those types of people.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé in November 2018 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Father of Three Michael Bublé Jokes About Not Having a ‘Say’ in More Kids: ‘My Wife Is the Boss’

Before the couple tied the knot in 2011, Lopilato starred in the music video for Bublé’s 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

In November 2018, Bublé spoke to PEOPLE about his marriage, gushing over Lopilato as a “centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together.” At the time, Lopilato also said that Bublé is “the best father — a super-father.”

“In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective,” said Bublé. “… I think it’s important not to lose sight of what makes you most happy, and what makes me most happy is being with my kids and my family.”