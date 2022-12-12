Ludacris Says He's 'Not That Big of a Selfie Guy' — but His Daughters Are: 'Might Turn a New Page'

The rapper also spoke to PEOPLE about being featured in Google's first-ever 3D anamorphic billboard in Times Square

Published on December 12, 2022 08:05 PM
Ludacris
Ludacris. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Part of being a girl dad means becoming a certified selfie-taker — and Ludacris is on board.

Speaking to PEOPLE about Google's first-ever 3D anamorphic billboard in New York City's Times Square, where Ludacris is seen taking a hands-free selfie on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — the rapper revealed his thoughts on the trend.

On the billboard, which was unveiled Monday as a part of The Future Is Unfolding campaign, an avatar dog that was featured on Ludacris' 2001 album Word of Mouf attempts to take a selfie on the phone and fails. Then, Ludacris, 45, comes in — with his 2003 hit "Stand Up" playing in the background — and commands "Hey Google, take a selfie," which prompts the hands-free device to capture the photo.

On a day-to-day basis, Ludacris isn't all that into snapping photos of himself — but he may be turning over a new leaf.

"I'm not that big of a selfie guy, but I have four daughters and three of them, obviously they are big with selfies," he says of daughters Chance, 17 months, Cadence, 7, Cai, 9, and Karma, 21.

He continues, "I will be honest and say now that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 came out, I might just turn a new page and be a selfie type of person at this point."

In November, the "My Chick Bad" rapper also teamed up with Google for its annual Black-Owned Friday campaign, which encourages shoppers to support Black-owned businesses this holiday season.

Ludacris kid's book
Ludacris and daughters Cadence, Karma, Chance and Cai with wife Eudoxie. Photo provided by Chris Bridges

In an effort to shed light on black-owned businesses, Ludacris tapped rapper Flo Milli and they released a music video to his original song "Buying All Black."

"A lot of people want to support black-owned businesses, but don't necessarily know how or the easiest way to do it," he says. "So I think pointing people in the right direction and having a place where people can go makes it very simple for them to remember exactly how to do it again. It's great."

Ludacris is all about giving back during the holidays with what he calls "Luda-Christmas" — and he instills the same in his daughters.

"We are all about giving back during this holiday season. We find families that are in need and can use a hand up, as I like to call it, not a handout. And I make sure that my daughters and my family understand that we're very fortunate and very, very grateful. The best way to showcase that is to give to those that are less fortunate than us."

He also plans to spend quality time with his family.

"[I'll be] celebrating legacy man and thanking all of the fans and reminiscing that they're the ones that feed these beautiful daughters that I am able to take on different trips and spend so much time with on the holidays," the "Act a Fool" rapper says. "I would just say in a nutshell, reflecting, reminiscing and loving on your family. There's a lot of craziness and negativity going on in the world. I just want to spread love and positivity."

