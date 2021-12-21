The rapper and actor shared a video of himself handing someone a $50 gift card to buy food

Ludacris Hands Out Gift Cards to People Experiencing Homelessness: 'I Refuse to Not Believe in Hope'

Merry Ludacrismas!

Ludacris, 44, embraced the holiday spirit early this year by offering gift cards to people experiencing homelessness, he shared in an Instagram video.

In the clip, the rapper and actor — undercover in sunglasses, a mask and a hooded sweatshirt — approached a person sitting in a motorized wheelchair, and told them to go "grab some food" with a $50 gift card.

They exchanged a fist bump, and Ludacris wished the grateful recipient a merry Christmas.

The Fast & Furious actor explained that he's been handing out gift cards this holiday season in an effort to prove wrong his father's assumption that people experiencing homelessness would "just buy booze" with donated money.

"My pops used to always say 'If you give a homeless person money they're just going to go buy booze wit it.' I always wanted to disagree with him because as a kid, in my heart I always felt that couldn't be 100% true," he captioned the post. "So I've been masked up/disguised experimenting in these streets, and giving the homeless food gift cards instead so that they have more of an incentive to buy food."

He added: "I flipped his theory, and I added my own twist to it because I REFUSE to NOT believe in HOPE."

The star, whose real name is Chris Bridges, also added the hashtags, "Merry Ludacrismas," "Tis the season" and "Love wins."

It's unclear in which city the video was shot, but Ludacris has recently been doing good in Atlanta, where he was raised, at the Henrietta Egleston Memorial Hospital for Children.

In a picture posted on Friday, he posed for a photo with a young patent named Matthew and Santa Claus, wearing the same outfit he wore when he was giving out gift cards.

"Made some new friends today at the Egleston Children's Hospital, but none stole my heart quite like my little guy Matthew," he wrote. "He can teach us all a thing or two about swag, confidence, and the will to live life to the fullest EVERY SINGLE DAY."