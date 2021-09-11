"I mean what the f— else did you expect I'd be doing on my Bday Week?" the rapper wrote in honor of his 44th birthday

Ludacris Celebrates Turning 44 with a Tropical Getaway: 'I Give Myself the Best Birthday Gifts'

Ludacris certainly knows how to treat himself!

The rapper, who turned 44 on Saturday, has been sharing photos all week of himself on a luxurious tropical getaway at an undisclosed location in honor of another trip around the sun.

On his birthday, Ludacris shared a photo on Instagram of himself in front of an enormous lion statue along the shoreline, which he captioned, "The Strongest Hearts Have The Most Scars 👑."

The "My Chick Bad" rapper reposted the picture on his Instagram Story a short time later, writing "Happy Bday To Me" atop the image.

Ludacris first teased his birthday adventure Tuesday with a photo of himself posing on a boat with a vast blue ocean behind him.

"I mean what the f— else did you expect I'd be doing on my Bday Week?" he captioned the stunning shot.

Two days later, the actor shared another picture of himself on vacation, this time sitting at the water's edge on a white-sand beach.

"I Give Myself The Best Birthday Gifts 🏝 #virgoseason," he captioned his post.

Ludacris' wife Eudoxie — who married Ludacris in January 2015 — poked fun at her husband in the comments section.

"Hey don't give yourself all the credit. I told you to go without me now. 😂😂," the 35-year-old model wrote.

The next day, the Fast and Furious star posted a video of himself wandering into the sea on the same beach alongside the caption, "People Say it's Lonely At The Top, But I For Damn Sure LOVE The View 🏝 #virgoseason."

"Who's taking all these pics and videos though? 😂😂," Eudoxie joked in the comments.

Ludacris' birthday getaway comes one month after Eudoxie gave birth to the couple's second child, daughter Chance Oyali Bridges. The couple also shares daughter Cadence, 6, while Ludacris is father to daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

Like his wife, the rapper also enjoys infusing a little humor into special occasions. Last month, the "Stand Up" rapper announced the birth of his daughter Instagram with a witty caption.