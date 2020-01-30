lovelytheband Talks Catchy New Single 'loneliness for love' Inspired by 'Many Loves Gone Wrong'

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, lovelytheband has the perfect song for the brokenhearted.

The trio — comprising vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald and drummer Sam Price — is dropping their single “loneliness for love,” inspired by “many loves gone wrong” on Friday.

“[The song] is about my constant struggle and cycle of doing that exact thing: mistaking loneliness for love,” Collins tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I look to others to fill the holes I see in myself … I’m working on that.”

Despite its melancholic lyrics — “I keep mistaking loneliness for love / I’m trying to find myself inside someone” — the song’s beat and chorus give the band’s new song undeniable danceability.

Image zoom Mitchy Collins, Sam Price and Jordan Greenwald of lovelytheband Amy Sussman/Getty

The new single is the first off the band’s forthcoming album, which Collins confirms is “definitely” coming. If the new single is any indication of what’s to come with the band’s sophomore album, expect a slew of tracks packed with “lovely” beats and way-too-relatable lyrics.

In April, the band dropped the music video for their song “maybe, i’m afraid,” which follows the story of a man who spends his life struggling with his sexuality.

“[It’s] a song about sometimes being scared of the good things right in front of you,” Collins told PEOPLE in April. “Life gets rough and it’s not always easy, but at the end of the day, love always wins.”

The band is vocal about advocating for women’s rights, LGBT rights and other social issues on its social media platform.

“We try and do our best to speak up for people who might feel silenced,” Collins says. “We’re trying our best to change the world one little baby step at a time, and every little bit of positivity helps in this crazy world.”

The group rose to fame following the release of their chart-topping track “broken,” the debut single off their 2018 album finding it hard to smile. The track has already garnered nearly 140 million plays on Spotify.

In September, Sam DeRosa — who co-wrote “broken” and “emotion” with the band — said working with the trio “completely changed my life.”

“I mean, it was the craziest journey for me, because we really wrote that song that day as strangers and I’m so grateful that they were kind enough to give me a chance,” she said. “And I’m just so happy that I was able to help be a part of that song.”

The new single, “loneliness for love,” is out at midnight.