From John & Chrissy to Beyoncé & JAY-Z: The Love Songs Inspired by These Stars' Better Halves

These singer-songwriters reveal the sweet inspiration behind their biggest hits
By Melody Chiu
February 22, 2018 02:55 PM

"ALL OF ME"

“I did cry when I heard it,” Chrissy Teigen previously said about her husband John Legend‘s hit song. “I’m emotional, but I really don’t cry at things like that … but yeah, it’s beautiful.”

"PERFECT"

Ed Sheeran wrote the lyrics to “Perfect” after attending a party with fiancée Cherry Seaborn at pal James Blunt’s house. “We got really hammered and took our shoes off and danced on his lawn and then jumped in the pool,” he previously said. “And then the next day I was like, ‘That’s a cool story,’ so I put it in a song.”

3 of 13

"DIE A HAPPY MAN"

“I wish I could have got to play it for her in person the first time she heard it. But, I just remember her saying, ‘You know, this is probably my favorite song that you’ve ever written,'” country singer Thomas Rhett previously said about wife Lauren Akins.

"MONTANA"

“‘Montana,’ it’s basically about being there with my wife. I proposed there, so it has a really special meaning. That’s really where it started from, it’s really about this moment when you’re saying, ‘I want to make this step,'” Justin Timberlake said about his wife Jessica Biel inspiring a song off his new album Man of the Woods.

"US"

“We’ve been together for one year today,” Jennifer Lopez announced at DirecTV Now’s Super Saturday concert ahead of Super Bowl LII.

“I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby this song’s for you. I love you,” she said about her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

"CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT"

Most of the love songs — “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want,” “New Year’s Day” and more — off Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking reputation album are rumored to be written about her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"AWESOME"

“‘Cause baby you’re awesome / So awesome / You look too good to be at work, you feel too good to ever hurt / I hope you ready for tonight / I’m gonna cook, you’ll be dessert,” Kanye West sings on the track inspired by wife Kim Kardashian West.

"CLOSE YOUR EYES"

“It’s an unashamedly heartfelt tribute to the strength of women, and how much men depend on them,” Michael Bublé previously said about the song inspired by his wife Luisana Lopilato. “And people call women the weaker sex. How foolish is that?”

"TRUE LOVE"

“I’ve been in a relationship with this man for 10 years and I’ve figured out no one can push your buttons like your mother or your partner,” Pink said about her inspiration for the track. “I have a tattoo on my wrist that says ‘True Love‘ with [my husband] Carey [Hart]’s name under it. I think lyrically, it’s really funny and really honest, and people think I’m nuts anyway, so why not tell the truth?”

"MAKE ME LIKE YOU"

“What’s so crazy is sometimes tragedy, if you really absorb it, you can turn it into something beautiful,” Gwen Stefani, who began dating her fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton following the now-couple’s subsequent divorce announcements, said while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"4:44"

In the title track off his album 4:44, JAY-Z seems to address a rocky patch he and Beyoncé went through in their marriage.

“And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?”

"LOVE DROUGHT"

“Ten times out of nine, I know you’re lying / But nine times outta 10, I know you’re trying / So I’m trying to be fair,” sings Beyoncé on Lemonade, which documents the ups-and-downs of a relationship and is rumored to have been inspired by her husband.

"PIECE BY PIECE"

“I had [my daughter] River, and even from holding her the first day, I was like, ‘How could anyone walk away from that?’ Then I started thinking that my husband [Brandon Blackstock] is such a great father. He’s not an audience guy — he is onstage doing the work with me. He changes diapers, he stays up, and if I’ve had a late night, he’ll wake up with her in the morning. We’re definite partners, and I felt so lucky,” Kelly Clarkson previously said about the song inspired by her husband.

