Louisville Declares Dec. 18 'Jack Harlow Day' Following Hometown Contributions

Jack Harlow's hometown is returning the sentiment.

On Monday, the "Whats Poppin" rapper, 23, shared a framed letter from Louisville mayor Greg Fischer on Instagram, announcing that the city will observe Dec. 18, 2021 as "Jack Harlow Day."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The letter read, "For answering, once and for all, that what's poppin' is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn't forget the "home" in hometown or homegrown."

It continued, "The rapper's way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does."

The announcement comes following Harlow's numerous initiatives to shine light and give back to the city.

"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I'm teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "For the next year, we're gonna do some big things together."

He also encouraged fans to donate to the affected communities.

"The state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend's devastating tornadoes," Harlow wrote in his post. "Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in support of relief efforts. I ask that you donate whatever you can to help those affected by this tragedy."

Meanwhile, in October, the rapper chose five local organizations to donate to. At the time, he told PEOPLE his hometown meant "everything" to him.

"It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," Harlow explained. "My career feels like a mission that's bigger than me."

"I know there's a kid in the city with headphones on, getting off the bus, walking home from school — listening to my music, watching my interviews, reading these words right now —that feels like this same dream is possible for him. I want people nationwide to look at Louisville as an important and cultural city," he said.