Louisville Declares Dec. 18 'Jack Harlow Day' Following Hometown Contributions
Harlow will resume his Creme De La Creme tour with California dates on Friday
Jack Harlow's hometown is returning the sentiment.
On Monday, the "Whats Poppin" rapper, 23, shared a framed letter from Louisville mayor Greg Fischer on Instagram, announcing that the city will observe Dec. 18, 2021 as "Jack Harlow Day."
The letter read, "For answering, once and for all, that what's poppin' is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn't forget the "home" in hometown or homegrown."
It continued, "The rapper's way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does."
The announcement comes following Harlow's numerous initiatives to shine light and give back to the city.
Last month, following the Dec. 11 deadly tornado that ravaged communities across Western Kentucky, the rapper partnered with Kentucky Fried Chicken in an effort to lend a hand.
"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I'm teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "For the next year, we're gonna do some big things together."
He also encouraged fans to donate to the affected communities.
"The state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend's devastating tornadoes," Harlow wrote in his post. "Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in support of relief efforts. I ask that you donate whatever you can to help those affected by this tragedy."
Meanwhile, in October, the rapper chose five local organizations to donate to. At the time, he told PEOPLE his hometown meant "everything" to him.
"It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," Harlow explained. "My career feels like a mission that's bigger than me."
"I know there's a kid in the city with headphones on, getting off the bus, walking home from school — listening to my music, watching my interviews, reading these words right now —that feels like this same dream is possible for him. I want people nationwide to look at Louisville as an important and cultural city," he said.
The rapper is set to resume his Creme De La Creme tour on Friday in Los Angeles with new California dates. The shows will come to a close on Jan. 16 in San Francisco.