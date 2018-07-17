Louis Tomlinson is heading back to the place where his career began. The former One Direction singer, 26, will sit on the judging panel for season 15 of The X Factor.

He joins music mogul and show creator Simon Cowell, as well as returning star Sharon Osbourne, who will be part of the panel for the live shows as an “impartial” fifth judge. Singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field will also join as new judges, replacing Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

After much speculation, we are SO EXCITED to reveal our X Factor 2018 JUDGES!!!! Welcome to the panel @Louis_Tomlinson, @robbiewilliams, Ayda Williams and the one and only, Mr @SimonCowell! 🙌🤩🙌🤩🙌 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/pS6fwBI6RY — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) July 17, 2018

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Liam Payne in 2010 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

It’s a fitting move considering his former band rose to fame on the show in 2010. After Tomlinson and band mates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik failed to make it through bootcamp as solo artists on the British music competition, judge and mentor Simon Cowell hand-selected them to be members of the group.

And Horan couldn’t help but congratulate the “Back To You” singer and support his next venture.

“Absolutely delighted for ya @Louis_Tomlinson . Going back home to @TheXFactor but as a judge this Time. Huge news!! @SimonCowell,” he Tweeted.

Absolutely delighted for ya @Louis_Tomlinson . Going back home to @TheXFactor but as a judge this Time . Huge news!! @SimonCowell — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 17, 2018

In 2015, Tomlinson appeared as a guest judge, helping Simon Cowell select which artists would make it through to the live shows.

The X Factor will begin airing on ITV in August.