Louis Tomlinson Says He Wasn't Contacted About Euphoria's Graphic Animated Scene with Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson is speaking out about Sunday’s controversial Euphoria episode that involved a graphic, animated fan-fiction scene depicting him and Harry Styles.

On Monday, Tomlinson, 27, revealed that he was unaware of the explicit scene that aired on HBO a night prior, which featured animated versions of himself and his former bandmate Styles, 25, engaged in a sexual activity.

The scene, which was written by the character Kat Hernandez, an avid fan-fiction writer played by Barbie Ferreira, depicts Tomlinson and Styles as they’re preparing to go on stage for a performance.

As the two waited together backstage, Tomlinson revealed that he was nervous, which prompted Styles to comfort his bandmate by giving him a massage and performing oral sex on him.

Of course, many One Direction fans were surprised by HBO’s inclusion of the scene and expressed their thoughts on social media.

“[J]ust going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired,” wrote one user. “harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis’ not gonna like it.”

The tweet eventually caught the attention of Tomlinson, who responded and claimed he was blindsided by the scene.

“I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” he wrote hours after the episode had aired.

As of Monday afternoon, Styles had not publicly commented on the explicit scene. The singer’s reps had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Reps for Tomlinson and HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After forming in 2010, One Direction — which also included Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, in addition to Tomlinson and Styles — launched to stardom with hits such as “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Best Song Ever.”

Malik, 26, eventually departed from the group in 2015 and shortly after, the band went on an extended hiatus to pursue solo careers.

While the band was still together, Tomlinson and Styles had an extremely close friendship that led fans to refer to them as “Larry Stylinson.” Some even used the nickname as inspiration for fan-fiction and speculated that the pair were secretly romantic.

Tomlinson shut down those rumors, however, while speaking to The Sun in 2017 and admitted that the fan theories made their friendship uncomfortable.

“I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love,” Tomlinson, who was dating Eleanor Calder at the time, told the outlet. “It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable.”

“It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy,” he added. “But in reality — obviously — there’s no truth to it.”

Despite their friendship being impacted by the rumors at the time, that hasn’t stopped Tomlinson from feeling confident about a possible reunion with his bandmates.

The English singer and songwriter recently spoke to ODE Entertainment about the likelihood of the famous boy band coming back together.

“I do think it will happen. I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t,” Tomlinson told ODE. ”I think it’s inevitable.”

He explained that it’s not a question of “if” they reunite, but rather when the best time would be, speaking to each artists’ individual career goals.

“‘When?’ Is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment,” the “Back to You” singer said. “I feel like, what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually.”

Tomlinson added, “I think that’s vitally important for when we get back. It’s just ‘when’ as far as I’m concerned, but I don’t know the answer to the question ‘when’ yet.”