Louis Tomlinson Talks 'Inevitable' One Direction Reunion, Performs for First Time Since Sister's Death

Louis Tomlinson just made every “One Directioner’s” heart skip a beat.

The English singer and songwriter recently spoke to ODE Entertainment about the possibility the famous boy band’s reunion—revealing what fans desperately wanted to hear.

“I do think it will happen. I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t,” Tomlinson told ODE. ” I think it’s inevitable.”

He explained that it’s not a question of “if” they reunite, but rather when the best time would be, speaking to each artists’ individual career goals.

“‘When?’ Is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment,” the “Back to You” singer said. “I feel like, what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually.”

Tomlinson added, “I think that’s vitally important for when we get back. It’s just ‘when’ as far as I’m concerned, but I don’t know the answer to the question ‘when’ yet.”

Since starting his solo music career, the star has released a handful of songs, teaming up with artists Bebe Rexha for the pop hit “Back to You” and Steve Aoki for “Just Hold On.” Earlier this year he released his first single from his upcoming solo debut, “Two of Us,” a ballad honoring his late mother who passed away in 2016. In a statement upon the song’s release, Tomlinson opened up to fans and listeners about the song’s meaning, Rolling Stone reported.

“I just feel like musically, I almost needed to get this song off my chest,” Tomlinson said. “People say writing is a part of therapy and in a way, I feel like I’d been avoiding writing this song because I knew I only had one chance to get it right. I don’t mean to be too soppy about it, but if ‘Two of Us’ can help just one other person who’s going through the tough time that I went through, then that would make me really happy.”

Earlier this year, his family mourned a new tragedy when Tomlinson’s sister, Félicité Tomlinson, passed away on March 13 from a suspected cardiac arrest at just 18 years old.

Tomlinson returned to the stage for the first time since his sister’s death on Saturday, performing at Free Radio Hits Live in Birmingham. Following the performance, Tomlinson shared his elation on Twitter.

“Still buzzing! We smashed it!” he wrote.