Louis Tomlinson Says He's 'Slowly But Surely On the Mend' After Undergoing Surgery on Broken Arm

Louis Tomlinson broke his arm in a fall after a concert in New York City on Friday

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on November 17, 2022 12:57 PM
The British singer Louis Tomlinson ex One Direction performs in concert at the Milan Summer Festival. Milan (Italy), September 3rd, 2022 (Photo by Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Louis Tomlinson. Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Louis Tomlinson is recovering after undergoing surgery on his broken arm.

The "Written All Over Your Face" singer, 30, previously told fans that he broke his arm in a fall Friday night after performing at New York City's Irving Plaza.

He gave an update on Wednesday, writing on Twitter that all was well, and he was hopeful that his new record, Faith in the Future, might reach No. 1 in his native U.K.

"Hope everyone is doing alright! Surgery went well so hopefully slowly but surely I'm on the mend," he wrote. "I am absolutely mind blown we have a shot at number 1 in the UK. Thank you for everything! Let's give this everything we've got!!"

Tomlinson also joked that he'd been doing all of his tweeting with "one hand," and that being on bedrest left him with nothing to do but browse social media.

"Woke up today with a good feeling! I've had nothing to do but lay in bed since my arm so I've been in Twitter a lot," he wrote on Thursday morning. "Your support on this album means everything to me. Gifting albums to other fans, constant online support, professional like marketing plans etc etc THANK YOU!"

Among those to offer support was Niall Horan, Tomlinson's One Direction bandmate.

"Hope you can get behind our Tommo and get him over the line to number 1 this week," the "Slow Hands" singer wrote on Twitter. "It's a great record and he deserves it. @Louis_Tomlinson ."

The star responded to Horan's support, writing, "Thanks mate! See you soon."

Tomlinson shared his injury with fans on Saturday, and said that he'd have to reschedule a handful of in-store album signings because of it. He also posted X-ray images of his arm, which was broken in multiple spots.

The fall came the same day the star released Faith in the Future, the follow-up to his 2020 debut album Walls.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Tomlinson opened up about One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' success, and said he'd "by lying if I said it didn't bother me at first."

Styles has maintained considerable success since going solo in 2017, and won a Grammy in 2021 for his single "Watermelon Sugar." He's nominated for six Grammys heading into this year's ceremony.

"Only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band," Tomlinson said. "But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star."

The musician added that, ultimately, there are no hard feelings about their career differences. "I look on Harry like a brother, man," he said. "I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."

