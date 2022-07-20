Louis Tomlinson said he has "amazing memories" of his time in the boy band

Louis Tomlinson Says He's 'Immensely Proud' of One Direction Days and Knows Liam Payne Is Too

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne attend the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England.

Louis Tomlinson is clearing the air on any bad blood between him and his former One Direction bandmates.

The "Walls" singer, 30, shot down any implied "beef" between the British singers in an interview on the Australian talk show The Project Wednesday, and said that he's certain his ex-bandmate Liam Payne is just as proud as he is of their time in the boy band.

Tomlinson jokingly accused host Peter Helliar of "fishing" after Helliar asked about a recent "bit of 1D beef" that stemmed from a revealing interview Payne did in June that criticized Zayn Malik.

"Oh, so the fishing's begun already. Yeah, I see what you're doing," Tomlinson said. "No listen, I'm immensely proud, as I know Liam is. I'm immensely proud of those days, obviously. I mean, it was an incredible thing to do and especially at such a young age. Amazing memories, man, amazing."

He also explained that he's "more than happy" to talk about his One Direction days in every interview he does, as it remains a source of pride.

"It's just when you mentioned the beef before it sounded like you were getting ready to stir some s— up, that's all I'm saying," he explained.

Payne, 28, made headlines in June thanks to an interview on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, during which he spoke in-depth about his days in 1D and his tumultuous relationship with Malik, 29.

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," he said. "If I had had to go through what he went through — with his growth and whatever else… My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

He added, "I can't sit here and d— on him because of whatever. And listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

The "Strip That Down" singer also told Paul that he believed he was the catalyst for One Direction's formation on The X Factor based on a "promise" allegedly made to him by judge Simon Cowell.

"He kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest," Payne said.

The singer later clarified his comments on Twitter, writing that while he'd normally not comment, "when it's your family it's hard to let it slide."

"They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have," he wrote. "Was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

Payne, Tomlinson and Malik, along with Harry Styles, 28, and Niall Horan, 28, released their debut album as One Direction in 2011. Malik left the group in 2015, and after releasing the album Made in the A.M. as a foursome, the rest of the band announced an extended hiatus in 2015.