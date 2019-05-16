Louis Tomlinson Releases Emotional Video for 'Two of Us' Honoring His Late Mother

Louis Tomlinson has released a tear-jerking music video for “Two of Us” — an emotional track dedicated to his late mother Johannah Deakin.

The black-and-white clip opens up with Tomlinson, 27, alone in a warehouse, sitting in front of a grand piano.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He then sings “It’s been a minute since I called you/Just to hear the answerphone/Yeah, I know that you won’t get this/But I’ll leave a message so I’m not alone.”

Throughout the rest of the clip, Tomlinson can be seen signing the emotional lyrics in different spaces around the building. At one point he is sitting on a sofa and in another scene, he is at a table.

The former One Direction member is later joined by backup singers in an empty room as he belts out, “Even when I’m on my own, I know I won’t be alone/I know you’ll be looking down, swear I’m gonna make you proud/I’ll be living one life for the two of us.”

The visual concludes with Tomlinson back at the piano.

Deakin died in 2016 from an aggressive form of leukemia.

The touching tribute comes just a few weeks after Tomlinson used his experience with grief to help an 83-year-old man following the death of his wife.

After hearing that man named Richard, whose wife Pat died due to an Alzheimer’s complication in December 2016, was trying to check off a few of the items on his bucket list, the British star stepped in.

The time the pair spent together has been turned into a video shared on YouTube with “Two of Us” playing in the background.

“This video feels particularly relevant and powerful to me. Richard is a classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laughter and happiness as possible,” Tomlinson said on Instagram.

Tomlinson explains in the clip he was so touched by Richard’s story that he decided to pay him a visit and help bring a little joy to his life.

That’s when Tomlinson shows up at Richard’s door.

Louis Tomlinson and Johannah Deakin Dave J Hogan/Getty

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Félicité’s Death at 18 Is the Latest Tragedy for the Singer’s Family

After sharing a sweet embrace, Tomlinson and Richard begin talking about the women they lost.

“We lived a good life together,” Richard says of his wife. “I’m sorry to hear your mum at such an early age.”

“She was 43… We’re a big family so it hit us hard,” Tomlinson says in the clip.

Tomlinson then asks Richard about his bucket list and how it came about.

“It was something I’ve always fancied doing,” Richard says before the two embark on their adventures, which includes flying a helicopter, driving a race car and riding a roller coaster.

While each activity proved to be more touching than the one before, Richard’s final item was the most moving.

Towards the end of the video, Tomlinson reveals Richard wanted to perform in a packed arena.

Louis Tomlinson and Richard Louis Tomlinson/YouTube

So, at one of his shows, Tomlinson brings Richard out and he belts out the incredibly technically demanding opera song, “Nessun Dorma”, bringing the entire audience to their feet.

“It’s been a good time with you Louis,” Richard says after his performance.

“It’s been lovely. No bulls—. Actually spending real time with you and feeling like we’ve gotten to know each other. It’s been really nice,” Tomlinson says back.

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson’s New Single ‘Two of Us’ Is an Emotional Love Letter to His Late Mother — Listen

The powerful video was filmed around the same time the singer tragically lost his younger sister. In March, Félicité Tomlinson died of a suspected cardiac arrest. She was 18.

Before her sudden death, Félicité, who was also known as Fizzy, worked as a model and influencer with over one million followers on Instagram.

One month later, Tomlinson broke his silence on Félicite’s sudden death writing, “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks.”

“Sending you all loads of love x.”