Louis Tomlinson's Dad Reveals He Has Liver Cancer 18 Months After Singer's Mom Died of Leukemia

Eighteen months after the death of his mother, Louis Tomlinson‘s estranged father is battling liver cancer.

Troy Austin, Tomlinson’s father, underwent a four-hour surgery to remove a tumor and is in recovery, according to The Sun. Austin, 49, told the outlet in an interview published Monday that he believed his cancer came after years of drinking and smoking.

“I can’t blame it on anything else. Each day I was smoking up to 25 cigarettes and drinking six to eight cans of Tyskie, a Polish lager,” Austin told the newspaper. “And my diet was terrible. It was Chinese and Indian takeaways and a lot of chips.”

A rep for Tomlinson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Austin said there were days he would go without eating, adding, “but [I] would just drink and smoke.”

Louis Tomlinson Vivien Killilea/Getty

“I would drink to celebrate the good times and drink to cope with the bad,” he said. “Whatever life threw at me I would drink.”

He revealed stress was also a likely factor in his illness.

“The stress of my mum dying in March last year and my dog Okee died five days before Christmas,” Austin said.

He told The Sun he has hope to reunite with the “Back to You” singer after five years of not having contact.

“My life is changing now. If he ever wanted to make contact then I would be happy for that to happen,” he said.

Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia in December 2016 at the age of 43.

Louis Tomlinson with his mother, Johannah Deakin, center

“It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7,” the family said in a statement at the time. “Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.”

“Johannah was first and foremost a truly amazing mother to seven children – Louis, Lottie, Félicité, and two sets of twins, Phoebe and Daisy and Ernest and Doris — whose individual talents and success are testament to the principles and beliefs she instilled in them,” Deakin’s husband Dan Deakin said in a statement. “She was also an incredibly proud grandmother to [Louis’ son] Freddie.”

Tomlinson and Deakin were extremely close and she was thrilled, a source told PEOPLE, by the birth of his son Freddie Reign in January.

“My mother looking gorgeous before the BRITS earlier this year,” he captioned an Instagram shot of them posted on Nov. 18. “I love you and miss you so much!”